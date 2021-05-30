Sunday, May 30, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Daters' Evolving Behavior Amidst The Pandemic
Lead StoryLife Style

Daters’ Evolving Behavior Amidst The Pandemic

India's leading dating platform QuackQuack has shared some key insights into daters' behavior during uncertain times

0
Daters
Dating a person who is not vaccinated and major concerns while dating during present circumstances. Pixabay

The second wave of the pandemic appears to be more scary and deadly. While the nation grapples as the situation is serious, the vaccination drive is in full swing. Amidst all that’s happening around, the behavior of daters is rapidly evolving. Though dating continues uninterrupted, daters’ priorities have changed, they now have a new set of concerns.

Dating is well and alive! However, there has been much development around how people want to date (real-world or virtual), intimacy in the current situation, dating options in the current situation, and so on. India’s leading dating platform QuackQuack has shared some key insights into daters’ behavior during uncertain times.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The report reveals users’ opinions on 2 key parameters — dating a person who is not vaccinated and major concerns while dating during present circumstances. The responses are categorized gender-wise, age-wise as well as location-wise. The three age groups are 18-20, 21-30, and 31 and above.

Daters
The majority 70 percent of people in the age group 18-30 consider meeting their date only after getting the vaccine jab and wouldn’t risk during the second wave. Pixabay

Eighty percent of people in the age group 31 and above feel inoculation as a prerequisite in their date. Likewise, the majority 70 percent of people in the age group 18-30 consider meeting their date only after getting the vaccine jab and wouldn’t risk during the second wave. On the other hand, 30 percent of people aged 18-30 wouldn’t necessarily consider vaccination and would take other safety precautions while meeting. In fact, the majority of people wouldn’t continue the conversation with the person who is vaccine-hesitant and would cut off the conversation smoothly. A very few of them would be ok to have a conversation with anti-vaccinators considering it as an individual choice.

ALSO READ: Online Daters Tend to Aim High, Study Says

When asked about the preferences around first date experience, the majority 57 percent in the age group 18 and above said they want their first date to be virtual as they wouldn’t want to risk it. On the other hand, 43 percent of people aged 18 and above being old school, would want to meet in person by following safety precautions. Surprisingly, the majority 61 percent from smaller cities/towns and 54 percent of people from top cities understand the risk of meeting and prefer their first date to be virtual over meeting in person.

Speaking about the survey report, Ravi Mittal, Founder, and CEO of Quack Quack said, “In addition to several effects of the second wave of Covid-19, it has had a significant impact on daters as well who are now more concerned than ever. Both males and females want their date to be vaccinated and would not risk their health during the second wave. Likewise, the survey report has many interesting insights,” he added. (IANS/KB)

(online dating site, online dating, dating during the pandemic, dating apps in India, dating apps)

Previous articleRoshan Says Theatre Experience Can’t Be Replaced By Virtual
Next articleOTT Impact Is Beneficial To The Industry, Says Ankit Siwach

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Here’s Why ISIS Is Proving So Hard to Defeat

NewsGram Desk - 0
Islamic State extremists have been bombed, strafed, derided, and pushed back, yet they fight on.“For ISIS, in very plain English, they don’t give as---...
Read more
Environment

Aftereffects Of Cyclone Tauktae

NewsGram Desk - 0
Twelve days after the devastating Cyclone Tauktae grounded a barge near Palghar coast, fresh concerns have cropped up following an oil spill reported from...
Read more
Lead Story

Canada Mourns As Remains Of 215 Children Found At Indigenous School

NewsGram Desk - 0
The remains of 215 indigenous children were discovered at a former residential school in Kamloops in western Canada, authorities said, adding an investigation into...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,497FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s Why ISIS Is Proving So Hard to Defeat

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Islamic State extremists have been bombed, strafed, derided, and pushed back, yet they fight on.“For ISIS, in very plain English, they don’t give as---...
Read more

Aftereffects Of Cyclone Tauktae

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Twelve days after the devastating Cyclone Tauktae grounded a barge near Palghar coast, fresh concerns have cropped up following an oil spill reported from...
Read more

Canada Mourns As Remains Of 215 Children Found At Indigenous School

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The remains of 215 indigenous children were discovered at a former residential school in Kamloops in western Canada, authorities said, adding an investigation into...
Read more

New Drug Combinations Effective For High-Risk Leukemia: Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found what could prove to be a new and effective way to treat particularly aggressive blood cancer, acute lymphoblastic...
Read more

Abish Mathew Says Stand-Up Is A Very Isolating Profession

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
"People think that we are a community, but that is not the case. Believe me, we are all independent mercenaries living in the same...
Read more

Study: Wake Up An Hour Earlier, Cut Your Depression Risk By 23%

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Waking up just one hour earlier could reduce a person's risk of major depression by 23 percent, suggests a sweeping new genetic study. The...
Read more

Kashmir Transgender Community Struggling To Cope With Lockdown

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Transgenders in Kashmir are facing hard times as the back-to-back lockdowns -- the lockdown after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019,...
Read more

The Oldest Surviving Hindu Painting Displayed In Mumbai

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In an epochal event marking the revelation of the lost traditions of ancient Indian art, the earliest surviving Hindu painting, photographed and digitally restored...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,497FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada