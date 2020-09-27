Sunday, September 27, 2020
Daughters' Day: Entertainment Industry Showers Their Little Girls With Love
Entertainment

Daughters’ Day: Entertainment Industry Showers Their Little Girls With Love

Several stars took to social media to shower their daughters with love on the occasion of Daughters' Day

Film, TV stars extend wishes on Daughter's Day
Big B posted a few pictures of him with his daughter Shweta on Daughters' Day. Pinterest

From megastar Amitabh Bachchan to Ajay Devgn and Ayushmann Khurrana, several stars took to social media to shower their daughters with love on the occasion of Daughters’ Day.

Big B posted a few pictures of him with his daughter Shweta.

“Happy Daughter’s Day,” he captioned the post with a rose, heart and folded hands emoji.

Superstar Akshay Kumar shared that his daughter Nitara is his “definition of perfect”.

“You are my definition of perfect! And I love you so much more than just to the moon and back. #HappyDaughtersDay my baby girl,” he wrote.

Actor Ajay Devgn described his daughter Nysa as his biggest critic.

“My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She’s a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl,” Ajay wrote on Instagram.

On the other hand, Kajol posted a picture of herself and shared how much she adores her daughter’s point of view.

“What I love most about you my dear daughter is ur unique point of view. It’s always just a little different from mine and it makes me look at myself and everything else in a totally different light! And that’s so hard for me to do.So #happydaughtersday to me you,” she wrote.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who welcomed her daughter Samisha this year, too, took out a moment to praise her little one.

“Definitely don’t need a day to celebrate her.. Cant thank God and the Universe enough for answering & manifesting our prayers, especially Viaan’s, so beautifully; will be eternally grateful,” Shilpa wrote alongside an image in which we can see her holding Samisha in her hands.

Actress Neha Dhupia posted an adorable picture of her “chatter box” Mehr Dhupia.

“Words fall short … #happydaughtersday today and everyday my little chatter box ! #roar #simba,” Neha wrote.

Wishing her daughter Inaaya, Soha wrote: “May you never lose that twinkle in your eye, that bounce in your step or my favourite lipstick hidden in your pocket #happydaughtersday.”

Ayushmann Khurrana recalled spending good time with his daughter, Varushka, in Bahamas.

“This was clicked in the Bahamas, in the beginning of 2020. We thought it’ll be a very special year, and special it is. I get to spend so much of time with you. Happy Daughters Day my jaan,” he wrote.

Actor Jay Bhanushali has explained the importance of having a daughter in one’s life.

“Daughters are the most beautiful and magical creations in their parents’ life. A daughter brightens and softens her mother and father’s heart. She adds colour, sound, and beauty to make this Earth a better place. Happy Daughter’s Day,” Jay wrote on Instagram. (IANS)

