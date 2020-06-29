Monday, June 29, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story This Day, 13 Years Ago: Sachin Tendulkar Becomes 1st Batsman to Score...
Lead StorySports

This Day, 13 Years Ago: Sachin Tendulkar Becomes 1st Batsman to Score 15K ODI Runs

On this day, SachinTendulkar became the first batsman to score 15k runs in ODIs

0
On this day: Tendulkar becomes first to score 15k runs in ODIs
13 years ago, Tendulkar became the first batsman to score 15,000 ODI runs. Wikimedia Commons

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen in the history of the sport, if not the best.

The stylish batsman from Mumbai holds numerous batting records across formats and on this day, 13 years ago, Tendulkar became the first batsman to score 15,000 ODI runs.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

He achieved the feat during the second ODI of the Future Cup against South Africa at Belfast in 2007, which India won by six wickets to level the three-match series.

Interestingly, Tendulkar breached the mark courtesy of an over-throw in the 18th over of the Indian chase, which was bowled by fast-bowler Andre Nel.

On this day: Tendulkar becomes first to score 15k runs in ODIs
The above picture shows Sachin Tendulkar waiting at the crease. Wikimedia Commons

Batting first, South Africa were restricted to 226/6 in 50 overs, courtesy of a brilliant spell from Yuvraj Singh, who ended up with outstanding figures of 3/36 in 9 overs.

Chasing the target, India openers Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly put on a century stand to guide the team on the winning path.

Also Read: 67% Citizens Won’t Travel by Metro Even if Restarted

Despite Ganguly’s dismissal, Tendulkar kept going and edged closer to a fine century but was dismissed for 93. Yuvraj and Dinesh Karthik saw the team home with five balls to spare.

This was the second time in the series that Tendulkar was dismissed in the 90s, the first India went on to lose the match while the second they won it relatively easily.

He retired from the international game as the highest run-scorer of all time and the only batsman to score more than 30,000 international runs and 100 centuries. (IANS)

Previous article67% Citizens Won’t Travel by Metro Even if Restarted
Next articlePence Blames Youngsters for Hike in Covid-19 Cases in US

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Covid-19 Worst Fears Seen in Poor, War-Torn Countries

NewsGram Desk - 0
For months, experts have warned of a potential nightmare scenario: After overwhelming health systems in some of the world’s wealthiest countries and regions, the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Spike in COVID-19 Cases Causes Reimposition of Lockdowns

NewsGram Desk - 0
India and the United States are among parts of the world where a rise in coronavirus cases is prompting authorities to reimpose lockdown restrictions...
Read more
Lead Story

Zuckerberg Tried to Remove a Post by Donald Trump in 2015: Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tried to remove an inflammatory post by Donald Trump in 2015, who was then Republican candidate for the 2016 US...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Covid-19 Worst Fears Seen in Poor, War-Torn Countries

India NewsGram Desk - 0
For months, experts have warned of a potential nightmare scenario: After overwhelming health systems in some of the world’s wealthiest countries and regions, the...
Read more

Spike in COVID-19 Cases Causes Reimposition of Lockdowns

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
India and the United States are among parts of the world where a rise in coronavirus cases is prompting authorities to reimpose lockdown restrictions...
Read more

Zuckerberg Tried to Remove a Post by Donald Trump in 2015: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tried to remove an inflammatory post by Donald Trump in 2015, who was then Republican candidate for the 2016 US...
Read more

App Group: New Feature in Surface Duo to Allow Multitasking

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft is reportedly working on a new feature called ‘app groups for its foldable smartphone Surface Duo that would allow users to create groups...
Read more

NASA Develops 61 Minute Long Video of Sun Showing 10-year Time Lapse

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a stunning hour-long video, NASAs sun-pointing semi-autonomous spacecraft, the Solar Dynamics Observatory, has put together a time lapse of its 10 years of...
Read more

Stare at Deep-Red Light for 3 Mins a Day to Improve Declining Eyesight

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that staring at a deep-red light for three minutes a day can significantly improve declining eyesight. Published in the Journals of Gerontology,...
Read more

Pence Blames Youngsters for Hike in Covid-19 Cases in US

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ken Bredemeier U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday mostly blamed young people for the sharp increase in recent days of the number of...
Read more

This Day, 13 Years Ago: Sachin Tendulkar Becomes 1st Batsman to Score 15K ODI Runs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen in the history of the sport, if not the best. The...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada