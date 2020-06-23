Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India On This Day: 7 Years Ago, MS Dhoni Won all ICC Trophies
IndiaLead StorySports

On This Day: 7 Years Ago, MS Dhoni Won all ICC Trophies

7 years ago, Dhoni became first captain to win all ICC trophies

0
Dhoni becomes first captain to win all ICC trophies
Dhoni led India superbly to become the first captain in the world to have won all ICC trophies. Wikimedia Commons

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketing minds of the modern-day game. A handful can rival his achievements as captain and it was on this day that the legendary former India skipper completed his hattrick of ICC titles defying all odds as he led the team to the Champions Trophy title.

Dhoni led India superbly to become the first captain in the world to have won all ICC trophies here seven years ago on June 23 as his wards beat hosts England by five runs in a rain-curtailed 20-over ICC Champions Trophy ODI final.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

It all started in 2007 when a long-haired Dhoni from the eastern trenches of Ranchi led a fairly young Indian side to the inaugural World T20 title in South Africa, beating arch-rivals Pakistan in gut-wrenching fashion.

Dhoni becomes first captain to win all ICC trophies
Dhoni’s six off Nuwan Kulasekara to clinch the World Cup will forever be etched in public’s memory. Wikimedia Commons

Dhoni’s stock as a leader started taking shape after that win as he went on to lead India to the 2011 ODI World Cup, which is arguably his greatest moment as skipper. He is known to have a cool head on his shoulders and on that day in April 2, 2011 Dhoni’s six off Nuwan Kulasekara to clinch the World Cup will forever be etched in public’s memory.

Also Read: WHO Urges Balance Between Protection Against COVID-19 and Minimizing Social, Economic Damage

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand in the semifinals under Virat Kohli’s leadership. There has been a lot of talk whether the wicketkeeper batsman will return to the Indian team or not with the T20 World Cup, to be held later this year in Australia, now in doubt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But his name will forever be etched in the minds of cricket fans across the world for being a top-class leader. (IANS)

Previous article‘Impractical Jokers’ and their Struggle Dealing with COVID-19 Pandemic
Next articleCovid-19: Americans Experience Supportive Behaviour Than Loneliness

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Coffee Recipes to Warm Your Soul up!

NewsGram Desk - 0
WFH has a lot of people missing their usual coffee breaks during office or their cup of gossip with their buddies. Fret not, if...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Sugar Alternative for your Sweet Cravings

NewsGram Desk - 0
Added sugar is one of the most controversial ingredients in the modern diet. As we stay at home, this tough time demands extra attention...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Greatest Threat we Face Now is Lack of Global Solidarity, Leadership: WHO Head

NewsGram Desk - 0
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday the coronavirus pandemic is being politicized and that a lack of global leadership to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,767FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Coffee Recipes to Warm Your Soul up!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WFH has a lot of people missing their usual coffee breaks during office or their cup of gossip with their buddies. Fret not, if...
Read more

Sugar Alternative for your Sweet Cravings

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Added sugar is one of the most controversial ingredients in the modern diet. As we stay at home, this tough time demands extra attention...
Read more

Greatest Threat we Face Now is Lack of Global Solidarity, Leadership: WHO Head

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday the coronavirus pandemic is being politicized and that a lack of global leadership to...
Read more

Covid-19 First Wave Not Over Yet, Experts Dismiss Talk of Second COVID Wave

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While some health experts warn of what they call a second wave of COVID-19 this fall, others say the United States — and some...
Read more

US Economy to Grow Slower Than Hoped, Says Fed Official

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The US economy is expected to grow more slowly than it was hoped months ago as the country was still struggling to stop the...
Read more

Annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath Begins in Odisha

India NewsGram Desk - 0
For the first time ever, the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings began in absence of devotees at Odisha's Puri on...
Read more

Covid-19: Americans Experience Supportive Behaviour Than Loneliness

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic has not led to an overall increase in loneliness among Americans as most of them felt more supported...
Read more

On This Day: 7 Years Ago, MS Dhoni Won all ICC Trophies

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketing minds of the modern-day game. A handful can rival his achievements as...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,767FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada