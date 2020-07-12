Sunday, July 12, 2020
This Day, That Year: Hima Das Won 400m Gold Under-20 World Championship

Hima Das won historic gold medal U-20 World Championship on this day

On this day: Hima wins historic U-20 World Championship gold
"Will never forget 12 July 2018 in Tampere, Finland when I became first Indian to win a gold medal in 400 m in the World U-20 Athletics Championship.", said Hima while remembering the day on Sunday and tweeted a video of her race. Wikimedia Commons

Star sprinter Hima Das became a household name on July 12, 2018 when she won the 400m gold at the Under-20 IAAF World Championships that year. Hima became the first Indian to win a track gold medal at any international meet.

Hima remembered the day on Sunday and tweeted a video of her race saying, “Will never forget 12 July 2018 in Tampere, Finland when I became first Indian to win a gold medal in 400 m in the World U-20 Athletics Championship. Totally unbelievable moment it was. Again thanks to my coaches, Athletics Federation of India, Sports Authority of India, my family, friends and fans for their support.”

On this day: Hima wins historic U-20 World Championship gold
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also paid tribute to Hima by tweeting a video of the final.  Wikimedia Commons

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also paid tribute to Hima. “On this date 12th July in 2018, Hima Das scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a GOLD at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championship when she clinched the top spot in the women’s 400m final race in Tampere, Finand. She is practicing and working very hard,” Rijiju tweeted along with a video of the final.

Also Read: Children Infrequently Transmit Covid-19, Schools can Reopen in Fall: Researchers

Hima has gone on to be recognised as one of the most promising talents in Indian athletics. At the 2018 Asian Games, she won two gold medals and a silver. (IANS)

