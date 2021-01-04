Monday, January 4, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Indian Diaspora DD And AIR Gained Popularity In Pakistan In 2020
Indian DiasporaLead Story

DD And AIR Gained Popularity In Pakistan In 2020

After India, the maximum digital audience was from Pakistan followed by the US

0
DD and AIR
Prasar Bharti's, Doordarshan. Wikimedia commons

Digital channels of Prasar Bharati’s Doordarshan (DD) and All India Radio (AIR) have recorded digital growth of more than 100 percent in the year 2020 as they touched more than one billion views and more than six billion watch minutes throughout the year.

The most important thing about this significant growth is that DD and AIR have gained popularity in Pakistan in 2020. After India, the maximum digital audience was from Pakistan followed by the US.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, more than 2.5 million users joined the NewsOnAir app, the official Prasar Bharati app, during 2020. Apart from DD National and DD News, the top 10 digital channels of Prasar Bharati include Marathi news from DD Sahyadri, Kannada programming on DD Chandna, Bangla Samachar from DD Bangla, and Telugu programming on DD Saptagiri.

ALSO READ: List Of Hollywood Releases Lined Up In 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with school children was the most popular digital video of the DD in 2020. Apart from this, the Republic Day Parade 2020, DD National Archives, and a rare video of Shakuntala Devi were also among the most popular digital videos.

The Mann Ki Baat YouTube channel and Twitter handle have seen rapid growth in 2020, with more than 67,000 followers on Mann Ki Baat update Twitter handle. Around 1,500 radio plays in various Indian languages are available on the DD-AIR network, which is now being digitized and uploaded on YouTube channels. (IANS)

Previous article10 Naturopathy And Yoga Tips To Help People With Diabetes
Next articleWestern Disturbance Likely To Affect Western Himalayan Region

RELATED ARTICLES

Beauty Tips

Shilpa Shetty Shares Few Yoga Moves To Get Back To Routine

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Christmas and New Year vacation period is over, and actress Shilpa Shetty on Monday suggested a few yoga moves that can help one...
Read more
Lead Story

OPPO’s Community Platform To Connect With Technology Enthusiasts

NewsGram Desk - 0
Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Monday launched its community platform to connect and engage with technology enthusiasts. In line with the brand's efforts to...
Read more
India

Indian Roller: Farmers’ friend And Auspicious Bird For Nation

NewsGram Desk - 0
It was early morning in Tal Chapar blackbuck sanctuary in Rajasthan. "Pull over" I shouted in excitement and my friend, veteran wildlife photographer Kamal...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Shilpa Shetty Shares Few Yoga Moves To Get Back To Routine

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
The Christmas and New Year vacation period is over, and actress Shilpa Shetty on Monday suggested a few yoga moves that can help one...
Read more

OPPO’s Community Platform To Connect With Technology Enthusiasts

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Monday launched its community platform to connect and engage with technology enthusiasts. In line with the brand's efforts to...
Read more

Indian Roller: Farmers’ friend And Auspicious Bird For Nation

India NewsGram Desk - 0
It was early morning in Tal Chapar blackbuck sanctuary in Rajasthan. "Pull over" I shouted in excitement and my friend, veteran wildlife photographer Kamal...
Read more

Western Disturbance Likely To Affect Western Himalayan Region

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The India Meteorological Department has said that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from Thursday. As a result, no...
Read more

DD And AIR Gained Popularity In Pakistan In 2020

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
Digital channels of Prasar Bharati's Doordarshan (DD) and All India Radio (AIR) have recorded digital growth of more than 100 percent in the year...
Read more

10 Naturopathy And Yoga Tips To Help People With Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People with diabetes face a real challenge during the winter season. The cold weather coupled with reduced physical activity puts stress on the body,...
Read more

An Artist’s Ode To Floral Beauty

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
A long-awaited solo exhibition of drawings by Delhi-based artist Chameli Ramachandran, titled 'Flowers Bloom, Flowers Wither Away, Flowers Bloom Again' is on view at...
Read more

Manpreet And Rani: Next 200 Days Most Important Period Of Our Lives

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With only 200 days to go for the Tokyo Olympics, captains of the Indian men's and women's hockey teams believe this will be the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada