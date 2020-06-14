Sunday, June 14, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Deepfake Detection Challenge: Facebook AI Model Detects 65% Deepfake Videos
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Deepfake Detection Challenge: Facebook AI Model Detects 65% Deepfake Videos

Facebook AI model has achieved 65% accuracy to detect deepfake videos

0
Facebook AI model has achieved 65% accuracy to detect deepfake videos
Facebook AI model has achieved 65% accuracy to detect deepfake videos in the Deepfake Detection Challenge organised by the company. Pixabay

Alarmed at the growing forged or deepfake videos on its platform, Facebook organised a Deepfake Detection Challenge and the results were not very encouraging, as the highest-performing model achieved an average precision of 65.18 per cent against real world examples as per tech news.

This, however, establishes a new shared baseline as the artificial intelligence (AI) community continues to work on this difficult and important task, said Facebook.

The Deepfake Detection Challenge drew more than 2,000 participants, who trained and tested more than 35,000 models using a unique new data set created for the challenge.

Follow NewsGram on Quora to get answers to all your questions.

Tested against a black box data set with challenging real world examples that were not shared with entrants, the top model achieved an average precision of 65.18 per cent.

Facebook partnered with other industry leaders and academic experts last year to create the Deepfake Detection Challenge.

“By creating and sharing a unique new data set of more than 100,000 videos, the DFDC has enabled experts from around the world to come together, benchmark their deepfake detection models, try new approaches, and learn from each others’ work,” the social network said in a statement.

Facebook AI model has achieved 65% accuracy to detect deepfake videos
Forged video of Facebook CEO Zuckerberg went viral last year. Wikimedia Commons

Facebook in January this year has announced tough policies against the spread of manipulated media on its platform.

The company said it will remove misleading manipulated media if it has been edited or synthesized beyond adjustments for clarity or quality.

Deepfakes are video forgeries that make people appear to be saying things they never did, like the popular forged videos of Facebook CEO Zuckerberg and that of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that went viral last year.

Also Read: Not Wearing Face Mask Increases Covid-19 Risk: Researchers

Videos that don’t meet standards for removal are still eligible for review by one of Facebook’s independent third-party fact-checkers, which include over 50 partners worldwide fact-checking in over 40 languages.

The compaby said it would also share details on its plans to open-source the raw data set used to construct the Deepfake Detection Challenge, featuring more than 3,500 actors and 38.5 days’ worth of data.

“This will help AI researchers develop new generation and detection methods to advance the state of the art in this field. Moreover, this data set will be opened for use for other research work in AI domains as well as work on deepfakes,” Facebook elaborated. (IANS)

Previous articleNot Wearing Face Mask Increases Covid-19 Risk: Researchers
Next article98% Population in Kashmir is Susceptible to COVID-19, Says ICMR Survey

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Here’s a Pet Parents Guide For Monsoon

NewsGram Desk - 0
Monsoon is advancing in parts of India, and pet parents are certainly relieved as the monsoon showers begin and heat recedes. But, in this...
Read more
Lead Story

1 in 3 Young US Adults Report No Sexual Activity in One Year: Survey

NewsGram Desk - 0
In the last 20 years, sexual inactivity has increased among US men in such a way that approximately 1 in 3 men aged 18...
Read more
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies By Suicide, Leaves The Nation Shocked

NewsGram Desk - 0
-By Varuni Trivedi In a shocking development, TV star turned Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai. He was...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,003FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,765FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s a Pet Parents Guide For Monsoon

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Monsoon is advancing in parts of India, and pet parents are certainly relieved as the monsoon showers begin and heat recedes. But, in this...
Read more

1 in 3 Young US Adults Report No Sexual Activity in One Year: Survey

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In the last 20 years, sexual inactivity has increased among US men in such a way that approximately 1 in 3 men aged 18...
Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies By Suicide, Leaves The Nation Shocked

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
-By Varuni Trivedi In a shocking development, TV star turned Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai. He was...
Read more

Sinovac’s Covid-19 Vaccine shows Immune Response in Initial Trials

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac has said that its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, CoronaVac, has been found to induce immune response in initial human trials as...
Read more

Americans Stockpiled More Toilet Paper Than Europeans, Following Covid-19 Spread

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Americans stockpiled more toilet paper than Europeans following the fast spread of Covid-19 across Europe and North America in March, says a study according...
Read more

98% Population in Kashmir is Susceptible to COVID-19, Says ICMR Survey

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sheikh Qayoom Just 2 per cent population in Kashmir has antibodies for COVID-19 and 98 per cent population is susceptible to infection and still...
Read more

Deepfake Detection Challenge: Facebook AI Model Detects 65% Deepfake Videos

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Alarmed at the growing forged or deepfake videos on its platform, Facebook organised a Deepfake Detection Challenge and the results were not very encouraging,...
Read more

Not Wearing Face Mask Increases Covid-19 Risk: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Not wearing a face mask dramatically increases a person's chances of being infected by the Covid-19 virus, warn researchers as per COVID-19 Information &...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,003FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,765FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada