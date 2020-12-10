Friday, December 11, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Deforestation Wiped 8% of Amazon Forest Since 2000
EnvironmentLead StoryWorld

Deforestation Wiped 8% of Amazon Forest Since 2000

Amazon is far more threatened than it was eight years ago

0
Amazon Forest
The swath of land destroyed between 2000 and 2018 is the size of Spain. VOA

Deforestation has wiped out 8% of the Amazon rainforest in just 18 years, according to a study released Tuesday.

The swath of land destroyed between 2000 and 2018 is the size of Spain, according to a study by Amazon Geo-Referenced Socio-Environmental Information Network (RAISG).

“The Amazon is far more threatened than it was eight years ago,” RAISG said in a statement.

The organization’s last map tracking deterioration of the forest was published in 2012.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The current map, a collaboration between 10 organizations, shows 513,016 square kilometers of the rainforest have been lost since 2000.

According to the report, the latest data shows a turn for the worse. While rates of deforestation declined between 2003 and 2010, logging, farming, ranching, mining, and infrastructure projects in the past decade have negatively affected the Amazon.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has encouraged development in the Amazon rainforest and loosened enforcement of environmental laws.

Amazon Forest
An employee uses heavy machinery to stack logs at the Serra Mansa logging and sawmill company, in Moraes Almeida district, Itaituba, Para state, Brazil, in the Amazon rainforest, Sept. 12, 2019. VOA

“In 2018 alone, 31,269 square kilometers of forest were destroyed across the Amazon region, the worst annual deforestation since 2003,” the RAISG study says.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout:  2000 से अब तक 8% अमेज़न जंगल हो गया है नष्ट

The destruction of mature tropical forests is a massive hit to biodiversity and is responsible for about 8% of global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Resources Institute, the research and advocacy group that oversees Global Forest Watch.

Because forests are massive sponges of carbon dioxide, reversing their loss would play an outsize role in fighting climate change.

ALSO READ: Second Edition of Odisha’s Eco Retreat Festival Begins

The RAISG study comes days before the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement, in which 195 countries agreed to measures that would limit world production of CO2 emissions. In a controversial move, President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement in 2017. (VOA)

Previous articleNASA Introduces 18 Astronauts For Lunar Program

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

NASA Introduces 18 Astronauts For Lunar Program

NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA on Wednesday formally introduced 18 astronauts who will take part in the U.S. space agency’s new manned lunar program. Nine men and nine women...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Moderate COVID Can Lead Neurological Complications

NewsGram Desk - 0
Covid-19 can lead to a broad range of neurological complications, including stroke, seizures, movement disorders, inflammatory diseases, and more, even in moderate cases, say,...
Read more
India

Street Food Vendors Programme of Swiggy Will Benefit 36K

NewsGram Desk - 0
Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday announced the expansion of its Street Food Vendors program that will benefit 36,000 people in 125 tier...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Deforestation Wiped 8% of Amazon Forest Since 2000

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Deforestation has wiped out 8% of the Amazon rainforest in just 18 years, according to a study released Tuesday. The swath of land destroyed between...
Read more

NASA Introduces 18 Astronauts For Lunar Program

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA on Wednesday formally introduced 18 astronauts who will take part in the U.S. space agency’s new manned lunar program. Nine men and nine women...
Read more

Moderate COVID Can Lead Neurological Complications

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Covid-19 can lead to a broad range of neurological complications, including stroke, seizures, movement disorders, inflammatory diseases, and more, even in moderate cases, say,...
Read more

Street Food Vendors Programme of Swiggy Will Benefit 36K

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday announced the expansion of its Street Food Vendors program that will benefit 36,000 people in 125 tier...
Read more

Ranveer Singh Talks About Completing 10 Years in Bollywood

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Ranveer Singh completes 10 years in Bollywood on Thursday, and looking back at his period of struggle he says the phase was not...
Read more

Walmart To Triple It’s Exports From India To $10B Each Year

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Walmart on Thursday announced that it will triple its exports of goods from India to $10 billion each year by 2027. In a statement, Walmart...
Read more

ITC Hotels Will Help You Raise A Toast For 2021

India NewsGram Desk - 0
ITC Hotels will help you ring in 2021 in a grand style and raise a toast to the joy of new beginnings. Participate in...
Read more

Satellite-Based Narrowband-Internet of Things in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BSNL, in partnership with Skylotech India, on Thursday announced a breakthrough in satellite-based NB-IoT (Narrowband-Internet of Things), in pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada