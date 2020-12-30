Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Delhi Clocking The Most Bookings Across The World In 2020

The tourist hotspot of Goa emerged as the most booked beach destination, followed by Kochi, Vizag, and Puducherry

Holiday bookings have increased. Pixabay

Travel and hospitality demand has improved in India after the unlocking of economic activities was announced, an OYO report released on Wednesday said. The ‘OYO Travelopedia 2020’ said that India topped the chart for the hospitality chain as the most booked country, with Delhi clocking the most bookings across the world in 2020.

“With the unlocking of cities, December 2020 emerged as the month that’s witnessing the most demand around the holiday season,” it said. According to the index, while 2020 started on a happy note, with January 2020 (pre-covid) being the most traveled month, April 2020 witnessed most cancellations across the country owing to the government’s precautionary lockdown.

booking
India topped the chart for the hospitality chain. Pixabay

Across India, the tourist hotspot of Goa emerged as the most booked beach destination, followed by Kochi, Vizag, and Puducherry. The report further said that since India began unlocking, the northern cities of Jaipur, Udaipur, and Agra are the most loved heritage cities for Indians.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO, OYO Hotels and Homes, India and South Asia, said: “While 2021 will be new learning in itself, we’re hopeful that the changes we have brought in 2020 will set new precedents in the travel and hospitality sector. We are completely motivated to work towards providing safe stays to all our customers.” (IANS)

