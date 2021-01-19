Delhi Cyclothon Promotes Sustainable And Healthy Living

Cycling is the present and future of sustainable living. Paddling not only eases the carbon footprint on Earth but also promotes healthy living, says Pankaj Taneja from Delhi Riders Club (DRC), who recently participated in a 26-kilometer cyclothon in Delhi along with over 81 other cyclists. As the world recovers from the reeling impact post the pandemic, the cyclothon aimed to encourage healthy, fit, and sustainable lifestyles.

“One of the cheapest modes of transport is today one of the most popular modes of fitness. Its health benefits are multiple, ranging from improved cardiorespiratory health, lower levels of obesity, better joint mobility and strength, and overall fitness. Not only does cycling reduce a person’s mortality rate by up to 36 percent, but it also causes virtually no environmental damage or pollution, takes up little space, and is economical, both in direct user costs and public infrastructure costs. In short, cycling is environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable,” Navneet Kalra, organizer and another participant in the cyclothon organized by Carrera Eyewear and Dayal Opticals, told IANSlife.

The cyclothon, which flagged off from Delhi’s Khan Market, was organized to facilitate the passion to stay fit and healthy while making the sport of cycling available for the masses. It consisted of three riding groups – speedsters (experienced cyclists), masters (cyclists with medium pace), and funsters (riders enjoying cycling as a fun activity). The 26-km ride covered the beautiful Georgian-style architectural backdrop of Connaught place, picturesque Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, and traversed through the expanse of the historical monuments.

According to R.P. Singh, event chief guest and the ace bowler of the former Indian cricket team, sustainable living is the way ahead, to live, eat and wear consciously. “We all got together during lockdown to fight the rampant problem of Delhi pollution, well! Of course, we can’t eradicate it by doing our bit, but yes, someone has to start and that’s us, DRC, were born out of this idea,” Rajat Sethi, DRC, said.

“We promote conscious fashion and sustainable living through our product designs, brand campaigns. With this Cyclothon event, we extended the brand philosophy to other facets of life. We believe in unconventional approaches to deal with bigger issues. Cycling is a fun way of dealing with monstrous pollution and fitness related issues,” Ashutosh Vaidya, Safilo India, said. (IANS)