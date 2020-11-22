Sunday, November 22, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Delhi Government Installed 23 Anti-Smog Guns At Key Intersections Of The City
EnvironmentLead Story

Delhi Government Installed 23 Anti-Smog Guns At Key Intersections Of The City

A total of 150 water tankers have been deployed for sprinkling water

0
Anti-smog gun
Delhi has set up Anti-smog gun in key areas of the capital. Pinterest

To improve the national capital’s air quality, the Delhi government on Sunday said it has installed 23 anti-smog guns at key intersections and construction sites across the city, and assured that this number will be increased, if necessary.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the Public Works Department (PWD) has installed these 23 anti-smog guns. He also said that PWD officials have also been instructed to sprinkle water on trees, roads, and construction sites to combat dust pollution.

“A total of 150 water tankers have been deployed for sprinkling water,” Rai said.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

“I have also instructed the PWD officials to increase the number of tankers further so that all the key roads of Delhi can be covered. If necessary, we will install more anti-smog guns as well at the key intersections of Delhi.”

The Delhi government this year has launched a massive anti-pollution campaign – ‘Yuddh Pradushan Ke Viruddh’ – which is being led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rai. However, pollution levels breached the emergency threshold twice this month here with a grey apocalyptic smog enveloping the city for days, blotting out the sun and obscuring landmarks.

Anti-smog guns
23 Anti-smog guns in Delhi. Pinterest

To curb increasing pollution, the Delhi government had on November 5 also banned the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in the city till November 30. The National Green Tribunal had also imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight.

Sources in the government said that over 70 lakh liters of water were sprinkled at 13 pollution hotspots in the past 36 days by the Delhi Fire Service to hold down dust as a measure to improve the deteriorating air quality in the city.

ALSO READ: Why True Loss Of Smell, Taste A Godsend For Many Covid19 Patients

The drive began on October 17 following orders from the Delhi government to check the dust pollution in the city, said the officials. Delhi’s Fire Service Department has been also participating in the exercise and springling about two lakh liters of water on the city’s roads, construction sites, and other key places regularly.

The major 13 places, declared as pollution hotspots by the Delhi government, are Jahangirpuri, Narela, Ashok Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Dwarka, Mundka, Rohini, Wazirpur, Okhla, Bawana, Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, and R.K. Puram. (IANS)

Previous articleIndia’s Athletics High Performance Director Hermann Resigned From His Position
Next articleWorld War Against The Oppressed Yemenis

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

World War Against The Oppressed Yemenis

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Amin Bagheri The sixth year of the asymmetric conflict in Yemen is underway. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have the logistical and...
Read more
Lead Story

India’s Athletics High Performance Director Hermann Resigned From His Position

NewsGram Desk - 0
India's athletics high-performance director Volker Hermann on Sunday announced that he has resigned from the position. Hermann said in a statement that he put...
Read more
Entertainment

Actor Naseeruddin Shah Received The Aditya Vikram Birla Kala Shikhar Puraskar

NewsGram Desk - 0
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has received the Aditya Vikram Birla Kala Shikhar Puraskar at Sangit Kala Kendra Awards, which was recently held virtually. Two...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

World War Against The Oppressed Yemenis

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Amin Bagheri The sixth year of the asymmetric conflict in Yemen is underway. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have the logistical and...
Read more

Delhi Government Installed 23 Anti-Smog Guns At Key Intersections Of The City

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
To improve the national capital's air quality, the Delhi government on Sunday said it has installed 23 anti-smog guns at key intersections and construction...
Read more

India’s Athletics High Performance Director Hermann Resigned From His Position

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
India's athletics high-performance director Volker Hermann on Sunday announced that he has resigned from the position. Hermann said in a statement that he put...
Read more

Actor Naseeruddin Shah Received The Aditya Vikram Birla Kala Shikhar Puraskar

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has received the Aditya Vikram Birla Kala Shikhar Puraskar at Sangit Kala Kendra Awards, which was recently held virtually. Two...
Read more

Manufacturing Sector Witnessed Recovery During Q3 Of 2020-21

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The manufacturing sector witnessed some recovery during the July-September quarter compared to the preceding quarter, according to FICCI's latest quarterly survey on manufacturing. The percentage...
Read more

Google Rolled Out A Chat Feature In Its Messages Service On RCS Standard

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has rolled out a chat feature in its Messages service based on the open Rich Communication Services (RCS) standard. Chat features upgrade SMS text...
Read more

Why True Loss Of Smell, Taste A Godsend For Many Covid19 Patients

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the growing Covid-19 scare is light at the end of the tunnel. If you experience true loss of smell and taste along with...
Read more

 Actor Iqbal Khan Says OTT Platforms Create Space For Stories And Experimentation

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
 Actor Iqbal Khan says OTT platforms create space for stories and experimentation. While content creators should be responsible, self-censorship should not limit storytelling. Iqbal, who...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada