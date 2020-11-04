Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Delhi Government Removes Schemes On Approval To Standalone Restaurants
BusinessLead Story

Delhi Government Removes Schemes On Approval To Standalone Restaurants

The scheme of granting approvals to restaurants was implemented by the Ministry of Tourism

0
scheme
Delhi Government on Tuesday discontinued the voluntary scheme of granting approvals to standalone restaurants. Pinterest

The Delhi government on Tuesday discontinued the voluntary scheme of granting approvals to standalone restaurants in the national capital in order to give relief to the industry, especially after the economic crisis due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Tourism Department issued a notification in the wake of a meeting convened by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last month, wherein he directed officials to remove hassles in ease of doing business for the restaurant industry in Delhi.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“In terms of a decision taken by the Chief Minister in a meeting dated October 7 regarding ease of doing business for restaurants, the voluntary scheme of granting approval to standalone restaurants implemented by the Tourism Department is hereby discontinued immediate effect,” the order read.

“Before June 2003, the scheme for granting approvals to restaurants was implemented by the Ministry of Tourism on an all-India basis. However, that scheme was discontinued effect from June 30, 2003, and the states asked to formulate their own guidelines if they wished to implement the scheme.”

scheme
Remove hassles in ease of doing business for the restaurant industry in Delhi. Pinterest

The scheme was adopted by the Delhi government’s Department of Tourism the same year and formally launched in 2004 for all restaurants with more than 30 seats.

Various reviews and reconsiderations were done by the Tourism Department over the years on the request of restaurant associations, the government said. Kejriwal ordered the removal of the voluntary scheme owing to Covid-induced circumstances.

ALSO READ: COVID Spread Not Effected By Weather Alone

On October 7, Kejriwal met with a delegation of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), wherein he directed several Ministers and top officials of various departments and agencies to remove the hassles faced by the restaurant industry in Delhi.

In the meeting, various decisions were taken for the economic revival of the hospitality industry in the national capital. (IANS)

Previous articleResearchers Discover A High-Pressure Mineral In Lunar Meteorite
Next articleShilpa Shetty Shares Her Fitness Mantra

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

87% Indian Companies Plan to Increase Salaries in 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
After taking hard decisions in the second and third quarters of this year, Indian companies are looking up again to invest in talent as...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Women Frequently Diagnosed With Anxiety Than Men

NewsGram Desk - 0
Social and gender inequalities are common practice among health practitioners which have resulted in women being more frequently diagnosed with depression and anxiety than...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Rubbery Patch That Can Be Placed on Heart to Monitor

NewsGram Desk - 0
Move over smartwatches as researchers led by a mechanical engineer from the University of Houston have developed a patch made from fully rubbery electronics...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

87% Indian Companies Plan to Increase Salaries in 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
After taking hard decisions in the second and third quarters of this year, Indian companies are looking up again to invest in talent as...
Read more

Women Frequently Diagnosed With Anxiety Than Men

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Social and gender inequalities are common practice among health practitioners which have resulted in women being more frequently diagnosed with depression and anxiety than...
Read more

Rubbery Patch That Can Be Placed on Heart to Monitor

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Move over smartwatches as researchers led by a mechanical engineer from the University of Houston have developed a patch made from fully rubbery electronics...
Read more

New Device to Sample Earwax Measures Stress Level

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has developed a novel device to sample earwax that can also measure levels of stress in your life, paving the...
Read more

Asian Hockey Federation To Conduct Another Education Workshops

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will conduct another set of online education workshops during the course of this month for Hockey India coaches, technical...
Read more

Shilpa Shetty Shares Her Fitness Mantra

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Shilpa Shetty on Tuesday shared a mantra to stay fit, positive, and increase self-confidence. The actress, who defies age with her fitness, took to her...
Read more

Delhi Government Removes Schemes On Approval To Standalone Restaurants

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The Delhi government on Tuesday discontinued the voluntary scheme of granting approvals to standalone restaurants in the national capital in order to give relief...
Read more

Researchers Discover A High-Pressure Mineral In Lunar Meteorite

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of European researchers has discovered a new high-pressure mineral named donwilhelmsite in the lunar meteorite Oued Awlitis 001. This new mineral from the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada