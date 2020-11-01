Sunday, November 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Delhi Half Marathon To Be Held In November
Lead StorySports

Delhi Half Marathon To Be Held In November

The registrations for three race categories began on October 30

0
Half marathon
Delhi Half Marathon will be on November 29, starting from JLN Stadium, New Delhi. Flickr

The Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, will be held on November 29.

While the elite runners will be at the start line at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on November 29, amateurs from across the globe will join them via Airtel Delhi Half Marathon mobile app, it was stated in a media release. The registrations for three race categories began on October 30.

The half marathon will follow the highest level of safety standards, with bio-secure zones to ensure a Covid-19 free race for the elite runners, the release stated.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“Sport has always been a symbol of optimism and we look forward to the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon on November 29. We extend our full support to this event that is India’s pride and welcome the world’s best athletes to our capital city,” said Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia stated that over the years, the half marathon has become an integral part of the city’s sporting calendar and an enduring symbol of sporting excellence, philanthropy, health, and fitness.

Half marathon
Delhi Half Marathon has maintained gold standards in execution excellence. Flickr

“To watch the finest runners in the world compete on our home ground will certainly be a boost for the citizens of Delhi and across India. That along with the thousands of amateur runners who participate in this event give us a great opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate the joy of running,” he said.

Adele Sumariwala, Athletics Federation of India President, said, “The Airtel Delhi Half Marathon has maintained gold standards in execution excellence and has made its mark on the international distance running calendar.”

ALSO READ: Report On The State Of Hindi Podcasting In India

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said: “These are unprecedented times for the world. This year’s Airtel Delhi Half Marathon will be extra special as it sends out a message of humanity’s resolve to collaborate and overcome odds.

Hugh Jones, Race Director, said: “With sport slowly but surely resuming world-over, being able to host the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon is good news for runners. The event has always attracted some of the world’s best athletes and we are humbled to open our gates to them once again this year. The teams have been in detailed discussions with all stakeholders to work out the best possible option for our elites. Their safety and well-being are our top priorities.” (IANS)

Previous articleFormer India Skipper MS Dhoni Confirms His Presence In IPL 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Former India Skipper MS Dhoni Confirms His Presence In IPL 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
Former India skipper MS Dhoni put speculations to rest as he made it clear that he will be playing for the Chennai Super Kings...
Read more
Health & Fitness

This Festive Season Replace Your Table Sugar By A Shrub

NewsGram Desk - 0
With the festivities kicking in, first Dussehra and Navratri, Diwali round the corner, and it's only a matter of time before Christmas; the calories...
Read more
Lead Story

World Vegan Day: Bursting The Myths About Veganism

NewsGram Desk - 0
The growing towards conscious eating habits, backed by health benefits is set to drive Veganism as a way of life in the days to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Delhi Half Marathon To Be Held In November

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, will be held on November 29. While the elite runners will be at...
Read more

Former India Skipper MS Dhoni Confirms His Presence In IPL 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Former India skipper MS Dhoni put speculations to rest as he made it clear that he will be playing for the Chennai Super Kings...
Read more

This Festive Season Replace Your Table Sugar By A Shrub

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
With the festivities kicking in, first Dussehra and Navratri, Diwali round the corner, and it's only a matter of time before Christmas; the calories...
Read more

World Vegan Day: Bursting The Myths About Veganism

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The growing towards conscious eating habits, backed by health benefits is set to drive Veganism as a way of life in the days to...
Read more

Report On The State Of Hindi Podcasting In India

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
With more males listening in to Hindi podcasts all over India, a new report on the state of Hindi podcasting in India shows that...
Read more

Google Announces New VPN For Online Protection

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
To protect people from hacking via unsecured public wi-fi networks, Google has announced a new virtual private network (VPN) by Google One to provide...
Read more

Punjab CM Launches Scholarship Scheme For Scheduled Caste Students

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday formally launched the recently announced Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Post Matric Scheduled Caste Scholarship Scheme, and also virtually...
Read more

More Than 1000 Schools And Colleges Are Hit By Cyberattacks

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Spear phishing attacks hit the education sector hard between June and September, affecting more than 1,000 schools, colleges, and universities, according to a global...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada