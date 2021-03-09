Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Meet This Delhi Police Woman Constable Who Takes Charge of The Sentry...
IndiaLead Story

Meet This Delhi Police Woman Constable Who Takes Charge of The Sentry Guard Duty

On the occasion of International Women's day, the Delhi Police have assigned prominent responsibilities to the women police staff

0
Woman Constable
Thirty-year-old Sunita Meena, a native of Alwar in Rajasthan joined Delhi Police in 2018 and her first posting was at the New Police Lines (NPL). She was posted in the Hauz Khas police station in September 2020. IANS

Every day as the clock strikes 8 a.m. Sunita Meena takes charge of the sentry guard duty at South Delhi’s Hauz Khas police station lock-up. It’s a duty which is usually considered a man’s forte, but Meena has broken the barriers and guards the most crucial spot in a police station.

“Now women are doing every work that men can. Women are at all the responsible positions, heading big offices handling big responsibilities with perfection. I am just doing my part. I feel happy. It feels good to be doing this heavy duty job,” she told IANS.

Thirty-year-old Sunita Meena, a native of Alwar in Rajasthan joined Delhi Police in 2018 and her first posting was at the New Police Lines (NPL). She was posted in the Hauz Khas police station in September 2020.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

Asked if she was assigned the sentry duty on the occasion of International Women’s Day, she says: “No, I have been regular on this duty.”

Meena’s tough job requires sturdiness and good physical and mental agility.

She gets up at 5 a.m. everyday, goes for a brisk one-hour walk, never misses to make breakfast and lunch for her family, and then rushes to the police station to be on the guard.

When asked how it feels to be at the sentry duty outside the lockup, Meena told IANS: “I am happy. It feels good.

Police Station
Every day as the clock strikes 8 a.m. Sunita Meena takes charge of the sentry guard duty at South Delhi’s Hauz Khas police station lock-up. It’s a duty which is usually considered a man’s forte, but Meena has broken the barriers and guards the most crucial spot in a police station. Pexels

“I think that the world is now recognising the power of women. Being in police duty gives a sense of satisfaction, and an extra sense of responsibility which I always try to perform to the best of my abilities,” she says.

On the occasion of International Women’s day, the Delhi Police have assigned prominent responsibilities to the women police staff.

ALSO READ: 90% Young Women Edit Photos/Use Filters Before Posting Them on Social Media: Study

“Today, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, all women staff are performing duty officer, sentry duty, lock-up duty, women facilitation desk duty, emergency officer as well as patrolling in the area of P.S. Hauz Khas,” said Atul Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

Many other police stations and even PCR units in Delhi too have given similar responsibilities to the women staff under their jurisdiction. (IANS/KR)

Previous articleFive Indian Women Writers And There Journey To Success
Next articleCheck Out “Arike”- India’s Second Most Downloaded Dating App!

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Demand Increases For Covaxin in India Ahead of Efficacy Results

NewsGram Desk - 0
As India's vaccination drive against Covid-19 gathers momentum, the clouds of initial hesitancy about receiving Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, has now cleared,...
Read more
Lead Story

WhatsApp Working On Password Protection Feature To Encrypt Chat Backups In Cloud

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on a new password protection feature that will encrypt chat backups in Cloud, making them accessible only to the users....
Read more
Education

Google To Train Journalists Covering The Polls With A New Online Training Series

NewsGram Desk - 0
As India gears up for assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, Google on Monday announced to train journalists covering the polls...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Demand Increases For Covaxin in India Ahead of Efficacy Results

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As India's vaccination drive against Covid-19 gathers momentum, the clouds of initial hesitancy about receiving Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, has now cleared,...
Read more

WhatsApp Working On Password Protection Feature To Encrypt Chat Backups In Cloud

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on a new password protection feature that will encrypt chat backups in Cloud, making them accessible only to the users....
Read more

Google To Train Journalists Covering The Polls With A New Online Training Series

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
As India gears up for assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, Google on Monday announced to train journalists covering the polls...
Read more

Bollywood Celebrities Who Have Been Criticized On Social Media

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Social media can be a dark place, especially if you are a celebrity. Stars often have to bear a brutal brunt of the digital...
Read more

Report: Companies Don’t Have The Leadership To Handle Remote Work

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite most employees saying they are more productive from home, companies still don't have the leadership and management experience to handle remote work, so...
Read more

Paytm Introduces Smart POS Application For Android Users

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
India's homegrown digital financial services platform Paytm on Tuesday introduced a "Smart POS" (point-of-sale) application for Android phones as well as its latest Internet...
Read more

Check Out “Arike”- India’s Second Most Downloaded Dating App!

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Aisle, India's second most downloaded dating app on Monday launched its vernacular dating app 'Arike', for Malayalees residing in and out of India. Arike which...
Read more

Meet This Delhi Police Woman Constable Who Takes Charge of The Sentry Guard Duty

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Every day as the clock strikes 8 a.m. Sunita Meena takes charge of the sentry guard duty at South Delhi's Hauz Khas police station...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lenard McMahan on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mitzi McKeon on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
apartamento Rua José Bonifácio Méier on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
lume barra bonita on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anita Traugott on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada