Saturday, November 7, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Delhi Records Only 489 Dengue Cases this Year, No Deaths
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

Delhi Records Only 489 Dengue Cases this Year, No Deaths

There is a drastic difference compared to 2015

0
Dengue
Kejriwal has also expressed his gratitude to the citizens of Delhi for their enthusiastic participation. Pixabay

The national capital has registered only 489 dengue cases so far this year with no deaths from the mosquito-borne tropical disease.

Sharing the figure, the Delhi government on Saturday said this was a drastic difference compared to 2015 when 15,867 cases and 60 deaths were recorded.

The Delhi government’s statement comes at a time when it is all set to hold its last week of ’10 Hafte 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ anti-dengue campaign on Sunday.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Congratulating the people of Delhi for their participation in this campaign which has resulted in zero deaths due to dengue, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to all the citizens to join this campaign this Sunday.

Kejriwal has also expressed his gratitude to the citizens of Delhi for their enthusiastic participation.

Responding to the appeal of the Delhi CM this year, the Delhi government’s statement said children to Resident Welfare Associations, traders, celebrities, and ordinary citizens made the ’10 Hafte 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ campaign a significant success story.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“Today is the 9th Sunday of the ongoing campaign against dengue. I changed the water accumulated at my house,” Kejriwal tweeted last week.

The cases of dengue have reduced even more and no dengue-related death has taken place in Delhi this year. Delhi has again defeated dengue. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute Har Ravivaar, Dengue Par Vaar.

Dengue
The first edition of the anti-dengue campaign was launched in 2019. Pixabay

Hailing the campaign, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group tweeted, “A seemingly small piece of news but such ‘human development’ indicators affect the quality of our everyday lives. Such milestones are worth celebrating.”

Last week Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain credited the Kejriwal government’s anti-dengue campaign for no dengue-related deaths this year.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: बिना पराली जलाए भी ले सकते हैं गेंहू की भरपूर फसल 

“Delhi people did it! No death due to dengue this year. There is also a sharp fall in the number of cases compared to the figures reported last year. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s campaign ’10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ has been made a success by you all,” Jain tweeted.

On September 6, Kejriwal kicked-off the ’10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ campaign by inspecting his house for any signs of stagnant clean water and draining it, which can lead to breeding of mosquitoes and other vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

Last year, the same cooperation from the people, RWAs, religious and cultural associations, ministers and MLAs, and public leaders and influencers had played a huge role in reducing the impact of dengue in the city, with only 2,036 cases and two deaths.

ALSO READ: November 7: National Cancer Awareness Day

The first edition of the anti-dengue campaign was launched in 2019.

The Delhi government this year launched a dengue helpline — 01123300012 — and a WhatsApp helpline — 8595920530 — to assist the general public. (IANS)

Previous articleEarly Social Distancing in US Would Have Prevented 59K Deaths
Next articleNew Device Uses Apple Watch to Reduce Nightmare Disorder

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

New Device Uses Apple Watch to Reduce Nightmare Disorder

NewsGram Desk - 0
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has permitted the marketing of a new device that uses the Apple Watch to reduce sleep disturbance...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Early Social Distancing in US Would Have Prevented 59K Deaths

NewsGram Desk - 0
More than one million COVID-19 cases and over 59,000 deaths in the US could have been prevented by early May had social distancing, business...
Read more
Indian festivals

A Special Curated Guide to Diwali Gifting

NewsGram Desk - 0
After months of gloom, there's reason to be high spirited-- it's the festive season! There's no reason why one can't feel a renewed sense...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

New Device Uses Apple Watch to Reduce Nightmare Disorder

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has permitted the marketing of a new device that uses the Apple Watch to reduce sleep disturbance...
Read more

Delhi Records Only 489 Dengue Cases this Year, No Deaths

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The national capital has registered only 489 dengue cases so far this year with no deaths from the mosquito-borne tropical disease. Sharing the figure, the...
Read more

Early Social Distancing in US Would Have Prevented 59K Deaths

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
More than one million COVID-19 cases and over 59,000 deaths in the US could have been prevented by early May had social distancing, business...
Read more

A Special Curated Guide to Diwali Gifting

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
After months of gloom, there's reason to be high spirited-- it's the festive season! There's no reason why one can't feel a renewed sense...
Read more

Maharashtra To Create World-Class Facilities To Boost Entertainment Sector

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Maharashtra will create world-class facilities for giving a major boost to the entertainment sector and to enable it to produce quality films and content,...
Read more

Vitamin D Supplementation Eases Eczema and Dermatitis in Kids

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that vitamin D supplementation eased the symptoms experienced by children with severe atopic dermatitis or eczema -- a condition wherein patches...
Read more

Kerala Tourism Launches A Project To Create Miyawaki Model Micro Forests

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major green initiative, Kerala Tourism launched a project to create Miyawaki model micro forests at 22 tourism spots in 12 districts across...
Read more

UAE Based Indian Students Launched A Magazine Defying Stereotypical Beauty Standards

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Three United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian students have launched a magazine aimed at defying stereotypical beauty standards, a media report said on Saturday. Shuchita Bahl,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada