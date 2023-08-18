Man found hanging from ceiling fan in Delhi

A man was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his house in Delhi, a police official said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Parveen Parmeshwar (41). He used to make dosas on a movable rehri (cart) and was staying alone on rent.

According to police, on Tuesday, a police control room call regarding a foul smell coming out from DDA flat in Bindapur was received at Bindapur police station following which a police team was dispatched for the spot.