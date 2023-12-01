LOKSENA HIND’s TRIBUTE TO RAJIV DIXIT

Delhi, Nov 30, 2023: Known for his activism against allopathic medicine and in favor of Ayurveda, Rajiv Dixit was an Indian activist who also fiercely opposed multinational businesses and supported Swadeshi culture. On November 30, 2010, Rajiv Dixit passed away in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh.
To honour Rajiv Dixit on the anniversary of his death, Yogi Mathur Ji organised a teerth sabha at Jantar Mantar. The president of Loksena Hind, Dr. Munish Raizada, attended the event and expressed his views. Dixit started the "Azadi Bachao Andolan" in the early 1990s to protect Indian industry in the face of growing globalisation. While holding the position of national secretary for Ramdev's Bharat Swabhiman Andolan, Dixit assiduously battled against corrupt bureaucracy and advocated for the decentralization of the tax system in India.
Dr. Raizada emphasized the urgent need for electoral reforms, stating that a strong NOTA vote is essential, implementing one nation - one election policy, and ensuring greater transparency in the polling system amid the backdrop of corrupt politics. Dixit’s initiatives included reforming India's educational system, and his constant commitment to eradicating corruption and strengthening democracy defined his legacy. In order for India to maintain its competitiveness in the global market, Dr. Raizada also highlighted how important it is for the country to use innovation and technology.