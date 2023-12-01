LOKSENA HIND’s TRIBUTE TO RAJIV DIXIT

Dr. Raizada emphasized the urgent need for electoral reforms, stating that a strong NOTA vote is essential, implementing one nation - one election policy, and ensuring greater transparency in the polling system amid the backdrop of corrupt politics. Dixit’s initiatives included reforming India's educational system, and his constant commitment to eradicating corruption and strengthening democracy defined his legacy. In order for India to maintain its competitiveness in the global market, Dr. Raizada also highlighted how important it is for the country to use innovation and technology.