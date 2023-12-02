Delhi Art Week to be held from Dec 1-10

Delhi Art Week:-The third edition of the Delhi Art Week (DAW) will be held in the national capital from December 1 to 10.

Across four art zones, more than 20 galleries will be showcasing exhibitions across diverse mediums and themes.

DAW has also joined hands with partnering institutes such as NGMA, Bikaner House, The Partition Museum and Dara Shukoh Cultural Hub, ST+ART, KNMA, Alliance Francaise de Delhi and Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan etc. to design a range of diverse programming to engage with the audience.

The city has been divided into four art zones, where one can find clusters of galleries and institutions listed in each zone.