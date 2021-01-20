Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Bollywood Interview Intended To Deliver Different and Unique Experience To Music Lovers: Daler Mehndi
EntertainmentBollywood Interview

Intended To Deliver Different and Unique Experience To Music Lovers: Daler Mehndi

Daler Mehndi, is an Indian singer, songwriter, author and record producer. He has helped to make Bhangra popular worldwide, as well as Indian pop music independent of Bollywood music

0
Daler Mehndi
Mehndi is known for his popular numbers like Bolo tara rara, Tunak tunak tun, Ho jayegi balle balle and Dangal among many others. Pinterest

Singer Daler Mehndi has come out with a peppy new track titled Ishq nachave. He says he has always tried to deliver a different and unique experience to music lovers.

“Ishq Nachave is a vivacious number that will definitely make you tap your feet. I always try to deliver a different and unique experience to music lovers and have attempted the same with this latest number,” Mehndi said.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

Ishq Nachave is voiced, composed and written by Mehndi and is all set to release on January 21, 2021.

Daler Mehndi
Singer Daler Mehndi has come out with a peppy new track titled Ishq nachave. He says he has always tried to deliver a different and unique experience to music lovers. Pinterest

Mehndi is known for his popular numbers like Bolo tara rara, Tunak tunak tun, Ho jayegi balle balle and Dangal among many others.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 Vaccines Less Effective For People Suffering From Obesity

The song marks entry of Eros Now Music into the independent music space. (IANS)

Previous articleI Could Diligently Work For Public Welfare Because I Was Not Associated With Any Political Party: Sonu Sood
Next articleMore and More Farmers From Bundelkhand Region Opt for Non-Conventional Crops

RELATED ARTICLES

Bollywood Interview

I Could Diligently Work For Public Welfare Because I Was Not Associated With Any Political Party: Sonu Sood

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Sonu Sood, who was lauded for his efforts to send migrants home safely during lockdown last year, dismisses allegations that he pulled off...
Read more
Entertainment

Armaan Malik on Factors Threatening Our Mental Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Armaan Malik has opened up on the factors that he feels are responsible for threatening our mental health. Armaan feels that we as a...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

“Audience Does Not Pay Heed To The Roles I Like Personally”, Says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

NewsGram Desk - 0
Critically acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he loves playing dry characters that do not go overboard with emotions, even though the audience rarely roots...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Students Do Not Switch On Video Cameras During Online Zoom Classes Due To Privary Concerns

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Ever thought about why some students do not turn on their video cameras during online classes on Zoom? Because they may be more concerned...
Read more

5G Networks To Be Halted Until The Safety Is Tested And Proven

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The rollout of 5G networks should be halted until the safety of the technology has been tested and proven, an expert has urged. According...
Read more

List Of The 5 Best Lakes In Switzerland

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Switzerland is known as the home of the mountains but did you know that Switzerland also has more than 1,500 lakes and water bodies!...
Read more

Know More About Hypothyroidism And Thyroid Glands

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Do you constantly feel run down, exhausted, and cold when others are warm? This so happens when the thyroid gland isn't working as well...
Read more

This Famous Kerala Entrepreneur Converts Rolls Royce into Tourist Taxi

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Businessman Boby Chemmanur who brought football legend Diego Marodana to Kerala, is again in the news for converting his Rolls Royce Phantom car into...
Read more

Awareness Of Life Insurance Products Improved Among Indians

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Awareness of life insurance products improved among Indians amid the pandemic showed a survey by Max Life Insurance. As per Max Life's 'India Protection...
Read more

More and More Farmers From Bundelkhand Region Opt for Non-Conventional Crops

India NewsGram Desk - 0
After the success story of strawberry cultivation in Bundelkhand region, more and more farmers in this region are opting for non-conventional crops, mainly fruits. Farmers,...
Read more

Intended To Deliver Different and Unique Experience To Music Lovers: Daler Mehndi

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Daler Mehndi has come out with a peppy new track titled Ishq nachave. He says he has always tried to deliver a different...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada