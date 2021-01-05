Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Dell Technologies Developed A Mobile App For Non-Communicable Diseases
Lead Story

Dell Technologies Developed A Mobile App For Non-Communicable Diseases

Tata Trusts on Tuesday announced they have developed a mobile application for the management of non-communicable diseases

dell
Mobile app for non-communicable diseases. Flickr

Dell Technologies in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Tata Trusts on Tuesday announced they have developed a mobile application for the management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) at the government primary health centers (PHCs) across the country.

The mobile app will strengthen the existing NCD IT system’s suite of six applications for accredited social health activists (ASHAs), auxiliary nurse midwifes (ANMs), doctors, program managers, and health officials in the government.

“We believe in transforming lives with technology and aim to impact 1 billion lives globally by 2030. Our ongoing association with MoHFW and Tata Trusts is to work towards advancing healthcare conditions and supporting our communities with the right infrastructure,” Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India, said in a statement.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension, stroke, diabetes, and heart disease account for 63 percent of mortality in India. One in four people in India is at risk of dying from an NCD before reaching the age of 70, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). “We look forward to creating more awareness about NCDs, support our healthcare workers with the right tools and help them in the fight against NCDs,” Ohrie said.

The NCD IT mobile app system supports the Government of India’s ambitious population-based screening (PBS) and management of NCDs under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS). (IANS)

