Saturday, September 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Depression Among COVID Patients can Defeat the Mission
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryOpinion

Depression Among COVID Patients can Defeat the Mission

It’s an accepted fact that due to the pandemic, the large majority of the weaker section of people are in the most difficult situation

0
Depression among COVID patients can defeat the mission
Let's see the “psychological” aspect of people and how that really affects their immune system while battling the Coronavirus. Unsplash

BY SALIL GEWALI

When uncertainty and worries come calling, the body’s immune system crashes. But contrastingly, one believes, COVID-19 is fought only with better immunity. It’s an accepted fact that due to the pandemic, the large majority of the weaker section of people are in the most difficult situation. Their financial hardship is beyond our understanding. Each poor person is now in a situation that he/ she has very a painful tale to tell so far as his/her day-to-day livelihood is concerned. Therefore, people in poverty might feel totally lost and disoriented when they are suddenly picked up and sent for the quarantine away from home.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

I don’t want to dwell much on the medical formalities which I find less important here. But what one is really concerned about is the “psychological” aspect of people and how that really affects their immune system while battling the Wuhan virus.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: यह है वीर गाथा ‘तक्षक’ की

Depression among COVID patients can defeat the mission
The poor persons in the isolation have a whole load of family worries. Unsplash

Many families’ members I have met with have expressed their deep sense of “grief” when their breadwinners or family members are taken away or asked for immediate isolation. The poor persons in the isolation have a whole load of family worries, more precisely, about whether the family is able to get the two-time meals and other basic essentials for their children and wives. Practically there is no one to “support” their family members when they are in quarantine or at COVID care centers. They also don’t have enough space at home for quarantine as the family members live in one or two rooms. These all factors add to their anxieties in many ways. So, in this worrying situation, they obviously have a “low level” of immunity, with the exception of a few rare cases. I wish the Government to look into the “psychological aspect” of an individual/patient. Truly, the physical metabolism and immune system of a human body go down when one is psychologically “depressed”. A resident of Meghalaya laments – “Due to quarantine isolation my aged father, who had returned from Kolkata, experienced deep depression which consequently gave rise to other health complications. Thankfully, he was in home quarantine, and we could immediately call a private doctor for the other treatment and anxiety counseling.”  What if that aged person were taken far away from home for the quarantine? Many unfortunate things could have been possible.  Covid-19 “negative” could have been “positive” next day, and thereafter deterioration of health due isolation depression and then directly to the crematorium — without any contacts with the beloved family members!  This is regular phenomenon now.

Also Read: New Computational Model Can Detect Mutations in Breast Cancer

Well, if we do not take the potential traumatic aspect of an individual’s mental status into account then all our arrangement and mission to fight the virus “without vaccines” is totally inadequate and farcical. This is my personal observation. Hence, with all seriousness, I appeal to the Governments, health authorities and medical experts to take the “mental health aspect” of any individual in quarantine or Covid Care Center into consideration. With the fatality is increasing by the day, the consequence ahead could be more serious.  COVID, coupled with “depression” and the loss of immunity, can easily take a toll on the entire humanity.

An India-based writer and researcher, Salil Gewali is best known for his research-based work entitled ‘Great Minds on India’ which has earned worldwide appreciations. Translated into Twelve languages, his book has been prefaced by a world-acclaimed NASA Chief scientist – Dr. Kamlesh Lulla of Houston, USA.

Previous articleTakshak: The Untold and Forgotten Story of a Hindu Warrior
Next articleCheckout The Latest Trends in Travel Amid Pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Leading change in India’s Remote Areas: Nutrition Month

NewsGram Desk - 0
When Bihar's Kurmaha village-based Lalmati Devi, a rural laborer from an impoverished background, attended sessions on health and nutrition through a self-help group she's...
Read more
Lead Story

76% Marathi Singles Take Their Own Decision on Marriage

NewsGram Desk - 0
Data revealed fascinating insights on Maharashtrians and their partner preferences while choosing for their marriage. Marathi Matrimony one of the leading matchmaking services for Marathis,...
Read more
Entertainment

Playback Singer Asha Bhosle Says- “Do Your Riyaz Daily”

NewsGram Desk - 0
When she turned 88, Asha Bhosle reinvented herself. She launched her YouTube channel, shared anecdotes about her life with audiences spanning three generations or...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,138FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Leading change in India’s Remote Areas: Nutrition Month

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
When Bihar's Kurmaha village-based Lalmati Devi, a rural laborer from an impoverished background, attended sessions on health and nutrition through a self-help group she's...
Read more

76% Marathi Singles Take Their Own Decision on Marriage

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Data revealed fascinating insights on Maharashtrians and their partner preferences while choosing for their marriage. Marathi Matrimony one of the leading matchmaking services for Marathis,...
Read more

Playback Singer Asha Bhosle Says- “Do Your Riyaz Daily”

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
When she turned 88, Asha Bhosle reinvented herself. She launched her YouTube channel, shared anecdotes about her life with audiences spanning three generations or...
Read more

Know if Natural Medicines Can Heal Coronavirus Symptoms

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In the last eight months of the Coronavirus pandemic, enough cases have been made for supplementing Covid-19 treatment with natural medicine. Data emerging from...
Read more

Having Pets Linked to Reduced Psychological Stress During Lockdown

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Sharing a home with a pet appeared to act as a buffer against the psychological stress during the lockdown, say researchers adding that keeping...
Read more

Checkout The Latest Trends in Travel Amid Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Online searches for accommodations over the past few months are reflecting how consumers are viewing travel in the new normal, and several unique trends...
Read more

Depression Among COVID Patients can Defeat the Mission

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SALIL GEWALI When uncertainty and worries come calling, the body's immune system crashes. But contrastingly, one believes, COVID-19 is fought only with better immunity....
Read more

Takshak: The Untold and Forgotten Story of a Hindu Warrior

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Today, let's talk about a brave Hindu warrior, Takshak, who has been forgotten by the modern era. Let's look at his story of valor...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,138FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada