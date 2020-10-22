Thursday, October 22, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India 6 Designers Came Together to Help Craft Clusters Impacted by Pandemic
IndiaLead StoryLife Style

6 Designers Came Together to Help Craft Clusters Impacted by Pandemic

Six fashion designers joined hands to support the artisans affected by the pandemic

0
Craft Clusters
Six fashion designers came together to support marginalised craft clusters and those heavily impacted by the pandemic by generating livelihood opportunities for the artisans. Pixabay

Six fashion designers came together to support marginalized craft clusters and those heavily impacted by the pandemic by generating livelihood opportunities for the artisans. The designers showcased their collection virtually at the ongoing digital edition of the Lakme Fashion Week.

Veteran designers Abraham & Thakore, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Urvashi Kaur, Payal Khandwala, Anavila, and Suket Dhir highlighted crafts like ikat, block prints, Jamdaani, brocade, Khatwa, and Shibori techniques via a fashion film, inspired by the contrast typically seen in the fashion supply chain in production and retailing.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore for their label Abraham & Thakore presented a capsule collection of block printed garments in sand and gold color. The line included separates with mix and match options. Gold studded, pinstriped sari worn with a sophisticated Victorian-style, long-sleeved, ruffled, neckline blouse, Kedia jacket highlighted with gold dots and teamed over a simple tunic and a trouser with a graduating gold dot design. A ruffled maxi skirt was teamed with a cut-away shoulder blouse. For semi-formal options, wide-legged pants with giant gold dots were worn with a cross over tie-up blouse with ruffled sleeves and deep dï¿½colletage.

Singh for Satya Paul unveiled the beauty of double ikat in stark black and white. The blurred geometry of the patterns was visualized on simple cotton sarees with the ikat accentuating the pallav (trail), while the black borders featured as a contrast on white saris. There were linear ikats for a black and white color-blocked saree.

Craft Clusters
The designers showcased their collection virtually at the ongoing digital edition of the Lakme Fashion Week. Pixabay

Anavila Mishra launched the “Dhanak” collection which saw her signature linen woven saris with fine zari and khatwa work. The colors were in jewel tones of garnet, citrine, jade, amethyst, emerald, topaz, sapphire, and rose quartz. The silhouettes were easy and comfortable. There were kaftans with a smattering of floral embroidery on the shoulders and batwing sleeves which had a layered silhouette and are ideal for comfortable wear; red saris draped with dazzling borders were teamed with embroidered choli. A turquoise blue sari was a stunner with a garland of flowers along the border and worn with a Zigzag motif design, empire line blouse.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Payal showcased her limited edition of 10 jamdaani sarees in fine muslin on handlooms. She has used color-blocked silks, traditional motifs in floral or geometric shapes, and added a modern version of the wildflower print story. Payal showcased in each sari a meticulous format, when two-inch strips of designs are placed under the loom with myriad dots in watercolor added to the woven wrap, to recreate the pattern on the yarn. The weaving done by wooden shuttles according to guidelines had a silver metallic yarn with the assistance of a separate metallic needle.

Urvashi Kaur brought alive the beauty of Shibori tie-dye patterns with her collection Tahul’. Tiered and shirt dresses vied for attention with the oversized silhouettes that offered trans-seasonal relaxed dressing options. The multi-layers had numerous mix and match choices for both genders in a sheer and opaque format for a stylish appeal. Detailing created a strong accent in the form of micro pleating and hand blocks while the fabric base was as diverse. Urvashi selected handwoven organic cotton, sheer Kota silk, Jamdaani, and then brought in sheer noils that had inserts of intricate stitch line texturing.

Also Read: Tattoos May Impair Natural Sweating and Cause Overheat of Body

Bringing the grandeur of handwoven silk brocades to the forefront, Suket Dhir worked with the gorgeous weaves in jewel tones of vermillion, aqua, grey, or fuchsia as the base for the practical, easy, line of separates. Celebrating the Nature Within’ concept, Suket introduced a mï¿½lange of varied animal prints that lit up the landscape on the handwoven silk brocades. (IANS)

Previous articleIndia Rapidly Expanding High Power Supercomputers
Next articleMiss India 2020 Pageant Held Virtually Due to Pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Miss India 2020 Pageant Held Virtually Due to Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miss India 2020 pageant will be held virtually the Miss India Organisation has announced. A nationwide audition to...
Read more
India

India Rapidly Expanding High Power Supercomputers

NewsGram Desk - 0
India is fast expanding its supercomputer facilities and developing the capacity to manufacture its own supercomputers in the country, the Ministry of Science and...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Cholesterol Medications May Lower Cancer-Related Deaths in Women

NewsGram Desk - 0
Among women with breast cancer, colorectal cancer, or melanoma, those who are taking cholesterol-lowering medications are less likely to die from cancer, researchers said. The...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Miss India 2020 Pageant Held Virtually Due to Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miss India 2020 pageant will be held virtually the Miss India Organisation has announced. A nationwide audition to...
Read more

6 Designers Came Together to Help Craft Clusters Impacted by Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Six fashion designers came together to support marginalized craft clusters and those heavily impacted by the pandemic by generating livelihood opportunities for the artisans....
Read more

India Rapidly Expanding High Power Supercomputers

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India is fast expanding its supercomputer facilities and developing the capacity to manufacture its own supercomputers in the country, the Ministry of Science and...
Read more

Cholesterol Medications May Lower Cancer-Related Deaths in Women

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Among women with breast cancer, colorectal cancer, or melanoma, those who are taking cholesterol-lowering medications are less likely to die from cancer, researchers said. The...
Read more

Immediate Biomedical Waste Management Halt COVID Spread: UNIDO

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) on Tuesday stressed the need to halt the spread of COVID-19 through all possible infection channels, including...
Read more

1.16L Infant Deaths in 2019 Due to Air Pollution in India

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The first-ever comprehensive analysis of air pollution's global impact on newborns finds that outdoor and household particulate matter pollution contributed to the deaths of...
Read more

Literature and Movies: Filmmaker Suman Mukhopadhyay

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
While reading 'Chuti Nakoch', a story by writer Ashapurna Devi, he suddenly felt grabbed by the jugular. It was tough to ignore the visual...
Read more

Indian Firms Witness Increase in Cyber Threats During WFH

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Over three in four organizations in India experienced more than 25 percent more increase in cyber threats or alerts amid the shift to mass...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada