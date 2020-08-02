Sunday, August 2, 2020
Awareness Can Help Detect Sarcoma At An Early Stage

Sarcoma affects children disproportionately

Sarcoma
It's not that every tumor/lump is cancerous; it could be an infection or a benign tumor. Sarcoma is a rare condition to have. Pixabay

There are about 250 types of cancers out of which only a few major ones are talked about. Out of the many we are not even aware of, is sarcoma cancer, a cancer of the bone and soft tissues, says a medical expert.

Dr. Manish Pruthi, Consultant – Musculoskeletal Oncology, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, and Research Centre, told IANSlife: “A sarcoma is a rare kind of cancer. Sarcomas are different from the much more common carcinomas because they happen in a different kind of tissue. Sarcomas grow in connective tissue — cells that connect or support other kinds of tissue in your body. These tumors are most common in the bones, muscles, tendons, cartilage, nerves, and blood vessels of your arms and legs, but they can also happen in other areas of your body.”

Though sarcoma accounts for 3 percent of all cancers in adults and 10-15 percent in the pediatric age group, the disease needs to be considered in the right earnest to save lives as well as limbs. There is a need to raise awareness as most cases get reported late.

“Usually the tumor goes unnoticed in limbs or an inappropriate surgery is done. This can lead to further damage and also pose a threat to lose the affected limb, which can have a significant impact on the life of young children and/or adults. We need to preserve the function of the affected limb and cure cancer.

sarcoma
Though sarcoma accounts for 3 percent of all cancers in adults and 10-15 percent in the pediatric age group, the disease needs to be considered in the right earnest to save lives as well as limbs. There is a need to raise awareness as most cases get reported late. Pixabay

“Most of the primary bone sarcomas happens at a young age (<20 years) without known risk factors. So initially when the cancer is diagnosed, most parents are naturally in shock. In the national capital region, another major issue is that not many hospitals have sarcoma management teams, which comprises dedicated pediatric/medical oncologists, surgeons, pathologists, radiation oncologists, and rehabilitation services,” he says.

Talking about prevention, Dr. Pruthi says, prevention doesn’t play a role here, as there are no significant risk factors. So, what’s important is the early and correct diagnosis. One should not ignore the persistent pain or increasing swelling in limbs, which is not responding to conservative treatment. Usually, there is some history of injury, many of the times parents/children can implicate a persistent pain to injury sometime back.

It’s not that every tumor/lump is cancerous; it could be an infection or a benign tumor. Sarcoma is a rare condition to have. Emphasis should be given on not ignoring increasing swelling or pain in limbs, especially in young adults, as it could be a sarcoma. Be aware, create awareness, diagnose sarcoma early, warns Dr. Pruthi. (IANS)

