Monday, November 30, 2020
Dev Deepawali 2020: All You Need To Know About This Festival

The day is celebrated as a symbol of the victory of Lord Shiva over Tripurasura

Dev
Dev Deepawali is celebrated for two days this year. Piterest

By Shweta Porwal

The Dev Deepawali also is known as the Diwali of the Gods or Festival of lights for Gods. The festival is celebrated every year on Kartik Purnima falling on the full moon of the Hindu month Kartika (November-December). Basically, the festival takes place after 15 days of Diwali.

The day is celebrated as a symbol of the victory of Lord Shiva over Tripurasura apart from this, the other reason to celebrate Dev Deepawali is that Lord Vishnu took the form of Matsya.

The 5 days festival starts from Prabodhini Ekadashi (11th Lunar day of Kartik Month) and ends on Kartik Poornima. The festival is celebrated to follow the tradition where it is believed that Gods descend to earth to bathe in the Ganges.

RITUALS:  

The main rituals consist of Kartik Snan which is performed by devotees by taking a holy bath in the Ganges and Deepdan offering of oil lighted lamps. The other rituals are of lighting earthen lamps. The steps of all the ghats on the riverfront of the Ganges River are lit with more than thousands of earthen lamps.

During Dev Deewali, the houses are lighted by earthen lamps and are decorated with fancy designs on the front side of the house, firecrackers are burnt, and many other things.

dev
Dev Deepawali is generally celebrated in Varanasi.

WORSHIP METHODS:  

One can take bathe in the Ganges in the morning and if you are not able to take bathe at the ghat then, you can take bathe at your home with the Ganges Water.

Chanting of Mahamritunjay Mantra: ॐ त्र्य॑म्बकं यजामहे सु॒गन्धिं॑ पुष्टि॒वर्ध॑नम् ।
उ॒र्वा॒रु॒कमि॑व॒ बन्ध॑नान् मृ॒त्योर्मु॑क्षीय॒ माऽमृता॑॑त्

Worship of Lord Shiva and Vishnu.

THE AUSPICIOUS TIME OF DEV DEEPAWALI:

This year, Dev Deepawali is celebrated on two days 29 November and 30 November. The right and auspicious time for worship starts at 12:47 P.M and will end at 2:59 P.M on 30 November.

Dev Deepawali is usually celebrated in Varanasi. The festival not only plays a religious role but the day is also celebrated to remember the Martyred soldiers by Worshipping Ganga, lighting lamps, and watching the aarti.

