Time For Dev Deepawali After Deepotsav in Varanasi

After ‘Deepotsav’ in Ayodhya, it is now time for ‘Dev Deepawali’ in Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given directions to organize a grand celebration to mark the festival of Dev Deepawali on November 30.

The state government plans to light at least 15 lakh ‘diyas’ on the Ghats of Varanasi, compared to last year when 10 lakh earthen lamps were lit on the 84 Ghats of Varanasi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel will be attending the celebrations.

According to the government spokesman, the Chief Minister has directed officials that the program should reflect an unmatched grandeur.

A laser and projector show on the waters of the Ganga will reflect the glory of Kashi, Lord Shiva, and the holy river.

According to Avanish Mishra, joint director at the tourism department, a much larger celebration has been planned this year as compared to the previous years and cultural programs are being organized at 20-25 Ghats.

“Arrangements will be made to allow tourists to view these from the middle of the river where they will be taken by boats. This year, we are making sure that new programs are organized. The Ganga ‘aarti’ will also be on a grander scale, but we will ensure that people follow physical distancing during the event,” he said.

District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said that the government wanted that the Dev Deepawali is as grand as the Deepotsav that was organized in Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali.

The festival of Dev Deepawali that finds mention in the Shiva Purana, is celebrated to mark the day when Lord Vishnu killed a demon named Tripura Sur who was torturing gods during the month of Kartik. After he was killed, the gods celebrated Dev Deepawali.

It is believed that on this day, all the gods and goddesses descend on Varanasi Ghats for the celebration.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has also given directions to organize functions at all cow shelters on the occasion of ‘Gopa-Ashtami’ on November 22.

All MPs, MLAs, councilors, village heads, and other public representatives will be invited to these events in their respective constituencies.

A special program on the health check-up for the animals in the shelters will be organized.

The Chief Minister has directed the animal husbandry department to carry out an immunization drive against diseases and it should be ensured that veterinarians visit shelters regularly. (IANS)