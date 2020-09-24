Thursday, September 24, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Researchers Develop Neural System Paving the Way for Brain-Machine Interfaces
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Researchers Develop Neural System Paving the Way for Brain-Machine Interfaces

The research demonstrates the feasibility of using memristors for high-performance neural signal analysis in next-generation brain-machine interfaces

0
Chinese researchers develop neural system for brain-machine interface
Chinese researchers have developed a neural signal analysis system, paving the way for high-efficiency brain-machine interfaces. Unsplash

Chinese researchers have developed a neural signal analysis system with memristor arrays, paving the way for high-efficiency brain-machine interfaces.

Brain-machine interfaces are promising tools for rehabilitation medicine and medical electronics. Most conventional neural signal analysis systems used in brain-computer interfaces are composed of silicon CMOS circuits.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

However, with the increasing number of recording electrodes, the systems face great challenges in terms of power consumption and delays.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: बिहार चुनाव में कल के दोस्त-दुश्मन और दुश्मन-दोस्त दिखेंगे

Researchers from Tsinghua University have developed a memristor-based neural signal analysis system and used the system to implement the filtering and identification of epilepsy-related neural signals, achieving an accuracy of over 93 percent.

Chinese researchers develop neural system for brain-machine interface
Brain-machine interfaces are promising tools for rehabilitation medicine and medical electronics. Pinterest

The power consumption of the system is less than one four-hundredth of that of conventional neural signal analysis systems, reports Xinhua.

The research demonstrates the feasibility of using memristors for high-performance neural signal analysis in next-generation brain-machine interfaces.

Also Read: Amazon Launches New Programme to Help Customers Shop For Sustainable Products

According to Wu Huaqiang, memristors are a new type of information processing device. Their working mechanism is similar to that of synapses and neurons in the human brain. With their low power consumption, memristors have promising prospects for future data storage and neuromorphic computing.

The system draws upon work from researchers in the fields of electronics and medical research, and is the product of two years of interdisciplinary cooperation, Wu said. The research was published in the journal Nature Communications. (IANS)

Previous articleAmazon Launches New Programme to Help Customers Shop For Sustainable Products
Next articleComedy Films Have to Offer More Than Just Laughs, Fun: Pankaj Tripathi

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

NASA Unveils Plan to Land First Woman on the Moon in 2024

NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has unveiled a plan to land the first woman on the moon in 2024. NASA Administrator Jim...
Read more
India

42% of Indian Workers Use Personal Devices to Access Corporate Data

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the lines between work and home life get increasingly blurred, 42 per cent of workers in India are using personal devices to access...
Read more
Entertainment

Karan Kundra: Drugs are the Choice of an Individual, Not of an Industry

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY ARUNDHUTI BANERJEE Popular television actors Karan Kundra and Yogita Bihani feel the constant negative narratives that are lately doing the rounds about the entertainment...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,141FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

NASA Unveils Plan to Land First Woman on the Moon in 2024

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has unveiled a plan to land the first woman on the moon in 2024. NASA Administrator Jim...
Read more

42% of Indian Workers Use Personal Devices to Access Corporate Data

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As the lines between work and home life get increasingly blurred, 42 per cent of workers in India are using personal devices to access...
Read more

Karan Kundra: Drugs are the Choice of an Individual, Not of an Industry

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY ARUNDHUTI BANERJEE Popular television actors Karan Kundra and Yogita Bihani feel the constant negative narratives that are lately doing the rounds about the entertainment...
Read more

Excess Fat Around Abdomen Associated With Higher Risk of Early Death

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that excess fat stored around the abdomen is associated with a higher risk of early death from any cause, regardless of...
Read more

The Story of Frane Selak: World’s Most Unlucky Luckiest Man

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar Frane Selak, an elderly Croatian music teacher, is known for his brushes with death, which also made him gain the title of...
Read more

Comedy Films Have to Offer More Than Just Laughs, Fun: Pankaj Tripathi

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is loved for his versatility on screen, says he is glad that he got a chance to essay several interesting...
Read more

Researchers Develop Neural System Paving the Way for Brain-Machine Interfaces

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Chinese researchers have developed a neural signal analysis system with memristor arrays, paving the way for high-efficiency brain-machine interfaces. Brain-machine interfaces are promising tools for...
Read more

Amazon Launches New Programme to Help Customers Shop For Sustainable Products

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon has launched a new programme to help make it easy for customers to discover and shop for more sustainable products. As part of this...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,141FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada