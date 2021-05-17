Monday, May 17, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Dhankhar-TMC Confrontation Rises In Bengal
IndiaLead StoryPolitics

Dhankhar-TMC Confrontation Rises In Bengal

Supriyo resigned as Union Minister to contest the state polls from Tollygunge but lost to Trinamool minister Aroop Biswas miserably

0
Bengal
He is doing now what Dharma Vira did as Governor to bring down Bengal's first non-Congress government in the late 1960s. Wikimedia commons

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has warned the state’s newly-elected Trinamool Congress government to “not force me to use my constitutional powers”, sparking a fresh artillery exchange with the ruling party. “He forgot his constitutional position by calling for a change in the state. His appeal was rejected, so old man is now obviously frustrated,” said Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, while reacting to the Governor’s warning.

Governor Dhankhar has been touring what he describes as ‘violence-hit areas’ since the Trinamool returned to power with a landslide. His visit to Sitalkuchi in Northern Bengal provoked an angry response from chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who reminded Dhankhar of his constitutional obligations of working on the ‘aid and advice of the elected government.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The trip to Sitalkuchi, hit by poll-time violence where some voters were killed in firing by central forces, was followed by Dhankhar’s visit to makeshift camps in Assam where ‘victims of political violence in West Bengal were sheltered. His comment that this was a ‘blot on governance’ in West Bengal provoked accusations that Dhankhar was ‘less a Governor and more a BJP functionary.’

ALSO READ: The Aftermath Of West Bengal Assembly Elections

While some TMC leaders see in Dhankhar’s tour to reinforce the BJP narrative of ‘Bengal’s law and order being worse than Kashmir’ to keep up pressure on the Mamata government, others saw a more sinister design — building a case for President’s rule. “He is doing now what Dharma Vira did as Governor to bring down Bengal’s first non-Congress government in the late 1960s,” said analyst Sukhoranjan Dasgupta, author of books on West Bengal.

Dasgupta said the BJP is unable to accept the resounding defeat, evident from former Union minister Babul Supriyo’s comment that “Bengal has missed a huge chance by keeping BJP out of power.” Supriyo resigned as Union Minister to contest the state polls from Tollygunge but lost to Trinamool minister Aroop Biswas miserably. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleHypertension Patients Need To Be Extra Careful Of Covid: Experts
Next articleMethods To Encourage Folks With Covid-19 Vax Hesitancy

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Violence Against Women: The Other Pandemic No One is Talking About

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dora Mekouar When she was in college, Patricia Cumbie says she was attacked by a man at a party. “I am a rape survivor. I was sexually assaulted when...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Keep Sharp: Time To Meet Your Inner Black Box

NewsGram Desk - 0
His three teen and preteen daughters find it hilarious that their father has written a book about memory; they believe he "literally can't remember...
Read more
Education

Edtech Market To Grow 10x In Next 5 Years: Research

NewsGram Desk - 0
Buoyed by the continuous remote learning amid the pandemic, the online higher education(Edtech) market in India will grow 10 times over the next five...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Violence Against Women: The Other Pandemic No One is Talking About

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dora Mekouar When she was in college, Patricia Cumbie says she was attacked by a man at a party. “I am a rape survivor. I was sexually assaulted when...
Read more

Keep Sharp: Time To Meet Your Inner Black Box

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
His three teen and preteen daughters find it hilarious that their father has written a book about memory; they believe he "literally can't remember...
Read more

Edtech Market To Grow 10x In Next 5 Years: Research

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Buoyed by the continuous remote learning amid the pandemic, the online higher education(Edtech) market in India will grow 10 times over the next five...
Read more

How China Reset Its Image Via Foreign Media During the Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jesusemen Oni, Adrianna Zhang, Milan Nesic, Jonathan Muriithi In the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, China sought to block news of the rapidly spreading virus, detaining those who...
Read more

Online Fraud Detected In Shirdi Saibaba Temple

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The famed Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST), Shirdi has detected an online fraud of soliciting illegal donations from devotees in the name of Saibaba,...
Read more

Is Pinarayi Vijayan Off To A Sour Start In His Second Innings?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
No doubt, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has created history by becoming the first to retain power, but ahead of the beginning of his second...
Read more

Know If OMCs Are Shifting To Alternate Day Fuel Price Revision Mechanism

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Oil marketing companies seem to be moving towards a revised fuel price revision mechanism, shifting to the practice of changing petrol and fuel rates...
Read more

Supercomputer Simulations Solve Long-Standing Puzzle About Space Weather

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have long questioned why the bursts of hot gas from the sun do not cool down as fast as expected and have now...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada