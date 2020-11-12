Thursday, November 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Indian festivals Dhanteras 2020: Everything You Need To Know About The History, Timings And...
Indian festivalsIndian History & CultureLead Story

Dhanteras 2020: Everything You Need To Know About The History, Timings And Muhurat

‘Dhanteras’, “Dhan” denotes wealth

0
Dhanteras
Happy Dhanteras. Flickr

By Shweta Porwal

The term ‘Dhanteras’, “Dhan” denotes wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi is worshiped on this day to gain wealth, prosperity, and well-being. To mark the celebration of ‘Dhanteras’ the households along with the business premises are wonderfully decorated and adorned with colorful traditional “Rangoli” designs

Everyone throngs to the market to buy gold or ornaments in order to bring good luck in the form of wealth.

India is a land of vibrant colors and majestic festivities. Multiple celebrations and festivals are celebrated throughout the year, all around the nation. The traditions, the heritage, the celebrations are a major part of what defines our country and glorify India.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

One of the oldest celebrations is the ‘Dhanteras’ celebration. This ancient festival marks the beginning of the much-awaited and widely celebrated ‘Diwali’ festival. On the Hindu month of ‘Kartik’ i.e. October-November, the 13th lunar day of “Krishna Paksha” sees the pompous celebration of the auspicious ‘Dhanteras’. It is also referred to as the “Dhantriyodashi” or the “Dhanwantari Triyodashi”.

Meaning and the Traditions:-

In the term ‘Dhanteras’, “Dhan” denotes wealth. Goddess Lakshmi is worshiped on this day to gain wealth, prosperity, and well-being. ‘Lakshmi Puja’ is performed during the evening and according to Hindu myths- tiny “Diyas” (lamps) made of clay are brightly lit in order to drive away from the evil spirits! Following this day, the whole country gets illuminated with “diyas” on the occasion of the festivity till Diwali to ward off the evil from the earth.

Dhanteras
Goddess Laxmi. Pinterest

On the day of ‘Dhanteras’, it is considered extremely auspicious to purchase silver or gold items and new articles or utensils. According to the Hindus, “Dhan” or wealth in the form of brand new gold or silver made items will usher good fortune in life! Therefore, along with the ritual of “Lakshmi Puja”, another important custom is buying ‘wealth’ on ‘Dhanteras’.

Legends and History:-

The celebration of the auspicious ‘Dhanteras’ has some legends behind it. One of them is the story of the son of King Hima. It is said that the prince was doomed that he would die of a snake bite on the 4th day of his marriage. To prevent that, the wife of the young prince lit up innumerable lamps all around the place and kept a myriad of ornaments and wealth designed in a heap while keeping the prince young with her melodious songs.

As ‘Yama’, the lord of death tried to enter in the disguise of a serpent in the prince’s chamber, he was blinded by the shimmer and dazzle of the brilliancy of the shining lamps and the wealth. He tried to approach further from the top of the heap but was mesmerized by the music and kept listening. The night passed and he had to go away without taking the prince. Since then, this very day came to be referred to as “Yamadeepan” and the lamps are kept burning bright all through the night in reverential admiration of the lord of death.

Preparations and Celebrations:-

To mark the celebration of ‘Dhanteras’ the households along with the business premises are wonderfully decorated and adorned with colorful traditional “Rangoli” designs. To indicate goddess Lakshmi’s arrival and decorate the houses tiny footprints are painted with vermilion powder and rice flour.

Dhanteras
‘Naivedya’ offered on puja. Wikimedia commons

Devotional songs are sung and brightly lit lamps are kept to burn through the night. “Naivedya” of sweets are offered to the goddess. Maharashtra observes the custom of offering coriander seeds with jaggery as the “naivedya”. Everyone throngs to the market to buy gold or ornaments and the festival is celebrated with vigor and spirit.

ALSO READ: Restaurants Offering Stunning Diwali Dining Experience

This year, the festival is on 12 November and about to be celebrated with pomp and spirit.

The right timings and Muhurat for the festival of Dhanteras start by 9:30 P.M on November 12 and end at 05:59 A.M on 13 November.

‘Dhanteras’ heralds the famous ‘Diwali’ and the day of ‘Dhanteras’ keeps on being one of the glamorously celebrated, much-awaited, and adored festival of India.

(The  article was originally written in October 2016 and is re-edited on 12 November 2020)

Previous articleDomestic Airlines to Deploy Up to 70% of Flight Capacity
Next articleTop Jewelry Picks For Dhanteras 2020

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Google Photos Soon To End Free Unlimited Storage Of Photos

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has announced that it will soon start charging for Google Photos storage once users upload more than 15GB onto their accounts. Starting June 1,...
Read more
Business

How Placement Preparation Training Could Prepare Students For A Better Career

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Beeliya A shift from college life to professional life demands the development of essential soft skills to a land lucrative internship or job...
Read more
Business

5 Career Opportunities In Diverse Industries For French-Language Experts

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Beeliya Knowledge of a foreign language in this age of globalization helps boost one’s confidence, deepens their cultural connections, broadens their perspective, and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Google Photos Soon To End Free Unlimited Storage Of Photos

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has announced that it will soon start charging for Google Photos storage once users upload more than 15GB onto their accounts. Starting June 1,...
Read more

How Placement Preparation Training Could Prepare Students For A Better Career

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Beeliya A shift from college life to professional life demands the development of essential soft skills to a land lucrative internship or job...
Read more

5 Career Opportunities In Diverse Industries For French-Language Experts

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Beeliya Knowledge of a foreign language in this age of globalization helps boost one’s confidence, deepens their cultural connections, broadens their perspective, and...
Read more

It Is Important To Understand The Children Suffering With Intellectual Disabilities

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
All of us are naturally diverse learners and it is important for us to understand children with learning and thinking differences, along with reducing...
Read more

This Diwali, Indians Are Preferring Inter-State Road Trips And Beach Destinations

India NewsGram Desk - 0
2020 has been a surprising year - masks and gloves are a common sight, WFH a lifestyle, and virtual gatherings are routine. However, as...
Read more

Key Factors To Weigh In Before Purchasing Gold This Year

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
It's that time of the year and festive cheer can be felt in the air! In addition to the merriment, most Indians look forward...
Read more

Top Jewelry Picks For Dhanteras 2020

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
Dhanteras, the festival of wealth and prosperity marks the onset of Diwali festivities. Begin the festive cheer by gifting yourself or your loved one...
Read more

Dhanteras 2020: Everything You Need To Know About The History, Timings And Muhurat

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
By Shweta Porwal The term ‘Dhanteras’, “Dhan” denotes wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi is worshiped on this day to gain wealth, prosperity, and well-being. To mark...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada