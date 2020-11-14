Diabetes Affecting Indians At an Early Age

One in every four individuals under 25 years of age has shown diabetic levels, a condition is usually seen in the age group 40-50 years according to the Indian Council of Medical Research, which shows a new study.

Data analysis by diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare, also indicates that Delhi is fast becoming the diabetes capital of the country. Out of the total of 1,37,280 samples tested for Diabetes from January 2019 to August 2020 in their Delhi lab, as many as 18 percent were found to be suffering from poorly controlled diabetes.

The incidence of poorly controlled diabetes was found to be the highest (25 percent of the sample) in the age group of 20-30 years, followed by 30-40 years (about 24 percent) and 40-50 years (23 percent).

In an alarming healthcare trend, the prevalence of diabetes has increased by 64 percent across India over the quarter-century, according to a November 2017 report by the Indian Council for Medical Research, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, and the Public Health Foundation of India.

Inactivity and the excessive consumption of high-calorie foods, increase diabetes’ risk factors. For this reason, diabetes is often classed as a ‘lifestyle disease’ and is found in higher numbers among the young age group of 20-30. As per reports, 72 million cases of diabetes were recorded in the year 2017.

Dr. Kirti Chadha, Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs, Metropolis told IANSlife: “Type 2 diabetes is most commonly seen in older adults but is increasingly seen in adolescents and young adults due to rising levels of obesity, physical inactivity, and poor dietary habits. Unhealthy food and sedentary behavior in the young population contribute to risk factors young for the development of diabetes. Studies from various parts of the world have established that lifestyle modifications – physical activity and a healthy diet can delay/prevent the onset of Type 2 diabetes.”

She added, “Social intervention like community-based programs in schools and offices to encourage healthy food habits and physical activities/exercises are the need of the hour.”

The growth of availability of fast food which is relatively cheaper than healthy food is most preferred among the office-goers. With more and more options opening up every day, the figure is expected to double by the year 2025.

The incidence was the lowest in the age group 80 years and above (7 percent) but increased steadily to a peak in the age group of 20-30 years, show the figures.

Men are more prone to diabetes, as the survey showed that 24 percent of all males tested were found to suffer from unsatisfactorily controlled diabetes and 20 percent with poorly controlled diabetes, compared to 19 percent for females.

Out of the samples tested at the company’s laboratory in Delhi, almost 25 percent were found to have unsatisfactory control be in the diabetic stage in the age group of 50-60, while almost 50,000 samples tested showed as non-diabetic.

As per Dr. Puneet K. Nigam, Chief Quality Officer, Metropolis Healthcare, diabetes strikes Indians a decade earlier than the world.

“It is a growing challenge in India with an estimated 8.7 percent diabetic population in the age group of 20 and 70 years. The rising prevalence of diabetes and other non-communicable diseases is driven by a combination of factors – rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, uncontrolled use of alcohol and tobacco. Lifestyle interventions (sleep, exercise, and diet modifications) along with regular monitoring is a must for diabetes management and control”.

A diabetes test is recommended if you have symptoms of diabetes like increased thirst, frequent urination, blurred vision, and tiredness. (IANS)