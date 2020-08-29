Saturday, August 29, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Diabetes Pills Can Reduce Risk Of Heart Attacks By Half: Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Diabetes Pills Can Reduce Risk Of Heart Attacks By Half: Study

Diabetics can cut heart attack risk by taking pills: Study

0
Diabetes
Diabetes mellitus, commonly known as diabetes, is a metabolic disease that causes high blood sugar. Unsplash

People with diabetes can reduce their risk for heart attacks in half, simply by taking medications designed to prevent them, say researchers.

People with type 2 diabetes are twice as likely to have a heart attack or die from heart disease compared to people without diabetes.

“Our results suggest that when patients are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, starting medications to prevent cardiovascular disease has a substantial impact on the risk of heart attacks and premature death,” said study author Christine Gyldenkerne from Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark.

Management of patients with diabetes has changed considerably over the last two decades, with an increased focus on the prevention of cardiovascular disease.

Diabetes
The hormone insulin moves sugar from the blood into your cells to be stored or used for energy. Unsplash

The study, presented at the ‘ESC Congress 2020′ conference on Saturday, examined how these changes may have affected the risk of heart attacks and premature death in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes and no previous cardiovascular disease.

The researchers identified all patients in Denmark initiating therapy for type 2 diabetes from 1996 to 2011 — a total of 211,278 patients.

Each patient with diabetes was matched on age and sex with five people without diabetes from the general population. Those with previous cardiovascular disease were excluded.

All participants were followed for seven years. Using data from national health registries, the researchers recorded heart attacks and death during follow-up.

They also noted the use of medications to prevent cardiovascular disease at the time of diabetes diagnosis.

Diabetes
With diabetes, your body either doesn’t make enough insulin or can’t effectively use the insulin it does make. Unsplash

The researchers found that patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes and no previous cardiovascular disease experienced major reductions in the risk of heart attack and death.

From 1996 to 2011, the relative risk was reduced by 61 per cent for heart attack and by 41 per cent for death. During the same period, the absolute risks of heart attack and death reduced by 4 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively.

Also Read: Count Memories And Not Calories: Kareena Kapoor Khan

When comparing patients with diabetes to the general population, the initially large differences in risk narrowed over time.

By the end of the study, the risk of heart attack among patients with diabetes was only marginally – 0.6 per cent – higher than in the general population.

The researchers noted that, in addition to the use of preventive medications, other factors may have influenced the likelihood of heart attack and premature death. (IANS)

Previous articleAlgorithm That Identifies Misogynist Content On Twitter
Next articleSiddhant Chaturvedi Shares Hilarious Post on Working From Home

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

This Smart-Tracker Uniform Will Help in Finding Missing Children

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Vivek Tripathi Amid the increasing incidents of kidnapping of children, students of Ashoka Institute of Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, have created...
Read more
Lead Story

Caffeine-Nap Could Help You Stay Alert on Night Jobs

NewsGram Desk - 0
A simple coffee and a quick short sleep afterwards (called caffeine-nap) could be the cure to stay alert on night jobs as a new...
Read more
Entertainment

Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares Hilarious Post on Working From Home

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared a hilarious post on working from home. In a new Instagram picture, Siddhant sits on a couch, dressed in crisp...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,087FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

This Smart-Tracker Uniform Will Help in Finding Missing Children

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
By Vivek Tripathi Amid the increasing incidents of kidnapping of children, students of Ashoka Institute of Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, have created...
Read more

Caffeine-Nap Could Help You Stay Alert on Night Jobs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A simple coffee and a quick short sleep afterwards (called caffeine-nap) could be the cure to stay alert on night jobs as a new...
Read more

Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares Hilarious Post on Working From Home

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared a hilarious post on working from home. In a new Instagram picture, Siddhant sits on a couch, dressed in crisp...
Read more

Diabetes Pills Can Reduce Risk Of Heart Attacks By Half: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People with diabetes can reduce their risk for heart attacks in half, simply by taking medications designed to prevent them, say researchers. People with type...
Read more

Algorithm That Identifies Misogynist Content On Twitter

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has developed a sophisticated algorithm to detect harmful and abusive posts against women on Twitter that cuts through the rabble...
Read more

Elon Musk Reveals Human Brain-Machine Interface Using ‘Fitbit’ Device

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has revealed his human brain-machine interface in greater details, this time in pigs who had prototypes of chips surgically implanted...
Read more

Zika Virus Infection Increases Risk Of Dengue

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the zika virus infection can enhance the risk of severe dengue disease. The study, published in the journal Science, has important...
Read more

PM Modi: Agriculture Plays a Key Role In Atmanirbhar Bharat

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed on the need for the country to be self-reliant in agriculture. He said this while inaugurating an academic...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,087FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x