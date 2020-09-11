Friday, September 11, 2020
Diabetes During Pregnancy May Cause Child to Age Faster Biologically

Children born to mothers who had diabetes during pregnancy are also at an increased risk for obesity and high blood pressure

Gestational diabetes may accelerate child's biological age
Children born to mothers who had diabetes during pregnancy may age faster biologically. Unsplash

Children born to mothers who had diabetes during pregnancy may age faster biologically and be at an increased risk for obesity and high blood pressure, say researchers.

The study, published in the journal Epigenetics, explored how more than 1,000 children born to mothers in China aged on a cellular level.

In the US, between two percent to 10 percent of pregnancies are affected by the condition annually, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Researchers examined their exposure to gestational diabetes in utero and their DNA methylation, or epigenetic age, which indicates how experiences and exposures reflect true biological age even in early childhood.

Accelerated aging, which can be determined by evaluating if a person’s estimated DNA methylation age is greater than their chronological age, has been shown to be associated with cardiovascular risks and poor health outcomes later in life.

Gestational diabetes may accelerate child's biological age
In the US, between two percent to 10 percent of pregnancies are affected by the condition annually. Unsplash

The researchers measured the epigenetic age of 1,156 children who were ages 3 to 10 in Tianjin, China, to see how it differed from their chronological age.

They found that children born to mothers who had diabetes while pregnant had a higher epigenetic age — or were “older” than their actual age — and that this epigenetic age is associated with higher weight, body mass index, body fat percentage, upper-arm circumference and blood pressure.

Also Read: Death of Pet Can Trigger Mental Health Issues in Children

“These findings suggest that gestational diabetes may have long-term effects on epigenetic aging in offspring and lead to poorer cardiometabolic health outcomes,”

said lead author Stephanie Shiau from the Rutgers Unviversity in the US.

The findings support the need for further studies using longitudinal samples to evaluate the association between epigenetic age and later onset of adult metabolic diseases. (IANS)

