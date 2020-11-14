Sunday, November 15, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Diabetes Spreading Drastically in India
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

Diabetes Spreading Drastically in India

A large percentage of patients suffering from uncontrolled diabetes

0
Diabetes
Indians are now more susceptible to having diabetes with reasons ranging from sedentary lifestyle to other medical causes. Pixabay

Several medical studies have shown that India has fast become the diabetes capital of the world with a large percentage of patients suffering from uncontrolled diabetes. With the onset of COVID-19, these patients have also become the worst sufferers.

However, COVID or not, Indians are now more susceptible to having diabetes with reasons ranging from a sedentary lifestyle to other medical causes. The condition has, however, worsened after the months-long lockdown and the raging air pollution.

A study conducted by a diagnostic center revealed that the people living in metro towns are inching towards developing diabetes. The study assessed 4,53,854 fasting blood sugar test samples across age groups collected. The results indicated that across age groups, 24 percent of the people with borderline levels of sugar i.e. were pre-diabetic.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The highest prevalence was observed among those over 50 years of age at 68 percent; followed by the 36 to 50 years of age group at 24 percent. The prevalence among those less than 35 years of age group was eight percent. The study was conducted between October 2018 and October 2020 in five cities — Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi, and Hyderabad.

Dr. Sujay Prasad, medical director, Neuberg Diagnostics, which conducted the study, said that the pre-diabetes stage goes undetected and awareness is required to keep a tab on it.

“Before becoming a diabetic, a healthy person goes through a stage of pre-diabetes. This stage could be a few months to a couple of years depending on lifestyle and diet. During the prediabetes stage, blood sugar is elevated, but not enough to satisfy the international criteria for diabetes. The awareness will help persons with prediabetes to manage their sugar levels and prevent becoming diabetic.”

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Dr. H.P. Bharathi, deputy chief medical officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute, cautioned that within the next 25 years, 134 million Indians are expected to develop diabetes. “India has the highest number of people with diabetes between the age group of 20-79. The more concerning matter is that within the next 25 years, 134 million Indians are expected to get diabetic.

Diabetes
Sharing tips to keep sugar levels in control, Misra advised to maintain weight, daily exercise of any kind, and stay away from stress. Pixabay

He also added that diabetes may not be a life-threatening disease, but it could lead to other chronic conditions like pancreas malfunction, kidney damage, stroke, nerve damage, and visual disturbances.

Dr. Deepak Verma, consultant, Internal Medicine, Columbia Asia Hospital, Ghaziabad said that adults with diabetes are at a three-fold increased risk of getting heart attacks and strokes. “Diabetes, combined with reduced blood flow, can cause neuropathy (nerve damage) in the feet that in turn increases the chance of foot ulcers and infection. An aggravated infection may call for limb amputation too. It is also a significant contributor to eye diseases and can cause glaucoma — diabetic retinopathy is an important cause of blindness; in fact, diabetes causes 2.6 percent of blindness across the world,” he added.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: बिहार विधानसभा में दिखेंगे कई युवा चेहरे

Meanwhile, Dr. Anoop Misra, chairman, Fortis C-Doc Hospital for Diabetes, expressed his suspicion over the study conducted. He said that he has less faith in such studies since they are “not performed scientifically and have less authenticity”.

“Such studies lack the authenticity of data, method, statistics, monitoring, ethical consent, peer review and publication in scientific journals,” he reasoned.

However, he added that the results of this study are not surprising. “Albeit, the findings are not new, pre-diabetes figures in scientific studies have shown somewhat similar findings.

Misra also said that pollution could have a role in aggravating diabetes, but more studies are needed to ascertain it.

ALSO READ: Here’s How to Boost Lung Immunity

Sharing tips to keep sugar levels in control, Misra advised to maintain weight, daily exercise of any kind, and stay away from stress. “Regular monitoring through health checks is mandatory. Everyone aging above 30 years should have blood glucose tests done while existing diabetics should monitor blood glucose more frequently,” he added. (IANS)

Previous articleNew Tram Car For Kolkata’s Young Readers

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

New Tram Car For Kolkata’s Young Readers

NewsGram Desk - 0
This Children's Day is special for Kolkata, as the culturally-rich city gets its first-ever children's tram library -- also the first in the world...
Read more
Education

Virtual Fiesta For Children During Diwali

NewsGram Desk - 0
In the current environment, when kids are compelled to stay indoors, there is an increased demand for ways to keep them safely engaged this...
Read more
Education

Children’s Education Matters The Most to Indians

NewsGram Desk - 0
'All parents want the best for their children' is a centuries-old truth. For Indian parents, this is by providing them with the best education,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Diabetes Spreading Drastically in India

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Several medical studies have shown that India has fast become the diabetes capital of the world with a large percentage of patients suffering from...
Read more

New Tram Car For Kolkata’s Young Readers

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
This Children's Day is special for Kolkata, as the culturally-rich city gets its first-ever children's tram library -- also the first in the world...
Read more

Virtual Fiesta For Children During Diwali

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
In the current environment, when kids are compelled to stay indoors, there is an increased demand for ways to keep them safely engaged this...
Read more

Children’s Education Matters The Most to Indians

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
'All parents want the best for their children' is a centuries-old truth. For Indian parents, this is by providing them with the best education,...
Read more

India’s Traditional Medicines Boosted Immunity in Pandemic: PM Modi

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that during the Corona crisis when there was no specific solution against the pandemic, Indian traditional medicinal...
Read more

Diabetes Affecting Indians At an Early Age

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One in every four individuals under 25 years of age has shown diabetic levels, a condition is usually seen in the age group 40-50...
Read more

Government Allows Pastureland For Development of Solar Power Plants

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In an attempt to bring even small farmers under its solarisation drive, the government has allowed the use of pastureland and marshy land for...
Read more

Choosing Environment Friendly Diwali Fashion

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Style plays a major role in helping people express their mood and showcase their personality. The festive season is signified by bright colors with...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada