Thursday, August 27, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Dialysis Patients at Higher Covid-19 Risk: Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Dialysis Patients at Higher Covid-19 Risk: Study

Covid-19 can spread rapidly among residents in nursing homes

0
Dialysis patients at greater risk of Covid-19 infection: Study
People receiving hemodialysis for chronic kidney disease may be at even greater risk for infection from the virus. Unsplash

It’s widely known fact that Covid-19 can spread rapidly among residents in nursing homes and now, Johns Hopkins study shows people receiving hemo dialysis for chronic kidney disease may be at even greater risk for infection from the virus.

For the study, published in the journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, investigated an outbreak of Covid-19 that occurred in April 2020 in a 200-bed Maryland nursing home with an independently operated, on-site hemodialysis centre.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Based on our results, we believe that nursing home residents undergoing dialysis are more likely than others in a facility to have repeated and prolonged exposures to the SARS-CoV-2 virus,”

said study lead author Benjamin Bigelow from Johns Hopkins University in the US.

“Therefore, they may be at greater risk of infection and subsequent Covid-19,” Bigelow added.

Dialysis patients at greater risk of Covid-19 infection: Study
The researchers reported that 15 of the 32 residents (47 per cent) on dialysis tested positive for Covid-19. Unsplash

According to the researchers, of the 170 residents at the facility, 32 received dialysis treatment between April 16 and April 30. By the end of the study period, testing for exposure to SARS-CoV-2 was conducted on all but three of the residents (they refused and were counted as negative)

The researchers reported that 15 of the 32 residents (47 per cent) on dialysis tested positive while only 22 of the other 138 residents (16 per cent) did.

“Our study suggests that homes and dialysis centres need to maintain clear and constant communication to improve infection prevention practices throughout the process of transporting residents to dialysis and during the dialysis itself,”

said researchers.

Also Read: Canon Camera Users Can Now Back Up to Google Photos via Wi-Fi

Residents who undergo dialysis should be carefully monitored, and testing prioritization must account for any contact with dialysis staff who may have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the study authors wrote.

“Identifying cases early, along with aggressive infection prevention and control, are the keys to protecting those in nursing homes with chronic kidney disease and who are most at risk during the pandemic,” they noted. (IANS)

Previous articleCanon Camera Users Can Now Back Up to Google Photos via Wi-Fi
Next articleOlder People With Plenty of Vitamin C Have Best Skeletal Muscle Mass: Researchers

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Older People With Plenty of Vitamin C Have Best Skeletal Muscle Mass: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
People above 50, kindly take note. Researchers have found that older people who eat plenty of Vitamin C -- commonly found in citrus fruits,...
Read more
Lead Story

Canon Camera Users Can Now Back Up to Google Photos via Wi-Fi

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has announced that Canon camera users will be able to upload the photos captured directly to Google Photos via Wi-Fi in original quality. In...
Read more
Lead Story

Google Introduces Tabs That Load Faster in Chrome Browser

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has introduced several features including tabs that load faster and let you organise and find them easily in Chrome browser as you work...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,085FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Older People With Plenty of Vitamin C Have Best Skeletal Muscle Mass: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People above 50, kindly take note. Researchers have found that older people who eat plenty of Vitamin C -- commonly found in citrus fruits,...
Read more

Dialysis Patients at Higher Covid-19 Risk: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
It's widely known fact that Covid-19 can spread rapidly among residents in nursing homes and now, Johns Hopkins study shows people receiving hemo dialysis...
Read more

Canon Camera Users Can Now Back Up to Google Photos via Wi-Fi

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has announced that Canon camera users will be able to upload the photos captured directly to Google Photos via Wi-Fi in original quality. In...
Read more

Google Introduces Tabs That Load Faster in Chrome Browser

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has introduced several features including tabs that load faster and let you organise and find them easily in Chrome browser as you work...
Read more

Facebook Shop: New Tab to Help Businesses Showcase Their Products

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The social networking giant has launched Facebook Shop on its main app, just like Instagram, that will help businesses showcase their products for billions...
Read more

Fitbit Launches Smartwatch to Measure Daily Stress

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Wearables brand Fitbit has introduced an advanced smartwatch called the Fitbit Sense that comes with electrodermal activity (EDA) to measure daily stress and comes...
Read more

This Bacteria Can Endure a Trip to Mars

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that a type of bacteria that is highly resistant to environmental hazards survived harsh space conditions for three years, raising the...
Read more

Mission To Eradicate Maths Phobia: World’s Fastest Human Computer

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash, who emerged as world's fastest human computer by winning the Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad in London earlier...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,085FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x