Saturday, October 24, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Diana Penty Talks About Digitalizing Fashion Shows
EntertainmentLead StoryLife Style

Diana Penty Talks About Digitalizing Fashion Shows

Model-turned-actress Diana Penty has something to say about the Fashion Shows getting digitalized

0
Diana Penty
Diana Penty speaks to IANSlife about the changing format of fashion events and the pros and cons of it. Pinterest

In a day and age where most things are digital and everything has moved online, one would imagine the same to be the case for fashion shows as well, says model-turned-actress Diana Penty.

The “Happy Bhag Jayegi”, who walked a virtual ramp for designer Disha Patil at the digital edition of the Lakme Fashion Week, speaks to IANSlife about the changing format of fashion events and the pros and cons of it. Read excerpts:

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Q: You have been a model yourself. How different was it to walk the ramp for a digital fashion show?

A: It was poles apart from a regular show! But a very interesting experience. This is easily something we could all get used to moving forward. Of course, as a show stopper, you miss the thrill of a live audience, but the new format is quick, easy, and efficient.

Q: Did you ever think fashion shows will hold in digital format?

A: In a day and age where most things are digital and everything has moved online, one would imagine the same to be the case for fashion shows as well. But surprisingly, the idea never did cross my mind before. Having said that, it’s not like I ever imagined I would witness a pandemic in my lifetime and that the world would be brought to its knees by a tiny microbe!

Diana Penty
The “Happy Bhag Jayegi”, who walked a virtual ramp for designer Disha Patil at the digital edition of the Lakme Fashion Week. Pinterest

Q: Do you see this as the future now?

A: Yes, I think this is going to be the way forward, at least during the pandemic. And as people get more and more used to the idea of watching a fashion show online, maybe this will become the future of the fashion industry.

Q: What do you think are the pros and cons of this format?

A: The biggest advantage of the new format is a wider audience. With fashion shows going online, there is scope for a lot more people to view them. Pre-recorded shows also mean less likelihood of delays (due to the absence of a live audience) which in turn means a quicker, more efficient way of working.

Also Read: Maintaining Social Etiquettes During the Festive Season

I personally don’t see any cons to the new format, besides the fact that as an audience, one is unable to see the garments up close and in person. But I don’t see this as a hindrance in any way. If shot well, the details of the garments will probably be better viewed online than by the naked eye. I think it is just a matter of getting used to the new format. (IANS)

Previous articleNew AI Predicts Risks of Developing Acute Kidney Injury
Next articleStars and Planets Grow Up Together, says Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Stars and Planets Grow Up Together, says Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a unique study, astronomers have found compelling evidence that the planets begin forming while stars are still infants and they grow up together...
Read more
Health & Fitness

New AI Predicts Risks of Developing Acute Kidney Injury

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new artificial-intelligence-based tool can help clinicians predict which hospitalized patients face a high risk of developing acute kidney injury (AKI), say, researchers, including...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Artificial Limbs to Differently-Abled by Charitable Body

NewsGram Desk - 0
Narayan Seva Sansthan, which runs charitable hospitals in the country for the differently-abled, particularly polio-affected and those affected by birth, has launched a campaign...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Stars and Planets Grow Up Together, says Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a unique study, astronomers have found compelling evidence that the planets begin forming while stars are still infants and they grow up together...
Read more

Diana Penty Talks About Digitalizing Fashion Shows

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
In a day and age where most things are digital and everything has moved online, one would imagine the same to be the case...
Read more

New AI Predicts Risks of Developing Acute Kidney Injury

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A new artificial-intelligence-based tool can help clinicians predict which hospitalized patients face a high risk of developing acute kidney injury (AKI), say, researchers, including...
Read more

Artificial Limbs to Differently-Abled by Charitable Body

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Narayan Seva Sansthan, which runs charitable hospitals in the country for the differently-abled, particularly polio-affected and those affected by birth, has launched a campaign...
Read more

Need for Continuing the Polio Immunization During Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As World Polio Day is observed around the globe amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, experts underlined the need for continuing the polio immunization...
Read more

Patients with NCD More Vulnerable to COVID in India

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic came as a double blow for people with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, cancer, respiratory problems,...
Read more

How to Check if Something is an Online Scam

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
While there’s no failsafe way to recognize a scam, it never hurts to be vigilant. You can protect yourself when you know what to...
Read more

Washing Hands Thoroughly is Far off the Basics

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Medical authorities have made themselves clear: washing our hands thoroughly and frequently with soap, or using a hand sanitizer in absence of soap and...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada