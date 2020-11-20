Saturday, November 21, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Diet Tips After And Before Workout By Yasmin Karachiwala
EntertainmentLife StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Diet Tips After And Before Workout By Yasmin Karachiwala

Diet will always play a crucial part in staying fit by working out

0
Workout
Yasmin Karachiwala at Fit Fest Self Defense and Awareness Session. Pinterest

Fitness and food have a very special relationship. Food serves as fuel for your body and has a direct impact on how your body performs. Keeping this in mind, supplementing it with a healthy and nutritious diet is the key, says well-known fitness and celebrity Master Instructor Yasmin Karachiwala.

When it comes to working out, your diet will always play a crucial part. So, just like how it is important to stretch whilst you’re working out to avoid injuries, what you eat before or after your workout also determines how effective your routine will be, she adds.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Yasmin says: “If you thought that eating before and after working out was all about gulping down a protein shake, you might want to give that a second thought.”

She shares some recommendations of what you should include in your meal plan prior to and post your workout.

Pre-Workout

For your body to perform well, you’ve got to fuel up-and that means eating the right foods before your workout. Not eating before a workout can result in low blood sugar, which leads to tiredness and fatigue. Ideally, you should fuel your body about 1 to 4 hours pre-workout, depending on how your body reacts and whatever works best for you.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Making small yet impactful changes to your diet can go a long way in building overall health and add value to your workout routine. Some food items that I would like to recommend are:

Almonds: Adding a handful of almonds to the diet is a good way to start, as they make for a nutritious snacking option, and eating them prior to your workout will energize you. Due to their nutrient composition, almonds are known to help with boosting energy. Moreover, almonds are rich in several nutrients such as Vitamin B2, magnesium, phosphorous, etc. providing your body with much-needed nutrition.

Workout
Oats are packed with fiber and provide you with sustained energy. Pixabay

Top up a slice of wholegrain bread with some freshly cut avocadoes – this is a great source of carbohydrates and provides you with valuable healthy fat that gives you an energetic boost when carbohydrate depletion occurs.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर के विध्वंस की कहानी

Post-Workout

After a workout, your body is depleted of all the good fuel that has been consumed and it’s important to replenish your energy after working out. Consuming the right amount of carbohydrates and protein is especially important after a workout. By consuming particular nutrients after your workouts, you improve your body composition, performance, and overall recovery. Try incorporating the following food items into your post-workout regimen:

Oats topped with almonds: Oats are packed with fiber and provide you with sustained energy. They’re perfect post a morning workout, cooked in water or skim milk, add a touch of honey for sweetness and top it up with some almonds. Almonds are a rich source of vitamin B2, a vitamin is known for its role in energy production and reducing tiredness and fatigue, making them a tasty and healthy topping.

Quinoa: Protein post a workout is essential for a good payoff, for your hard work. The carbohydrates in the quinoa will help restore glycogen levels and it’s also loaded with protein. Mix it up with some veggies or grilled chicken to add to it.

ALSO READ: A Home Away From Home: A Guide To Your Solo Trip To Switzerland

So, for those who are heading back to the gym after almost seven months of them being shut or for those who have been working out at home, these diet tips will add to your fitness journey to make you stronger, leaner, fitter, and healthier. (IANS)

Previous articleGoogle Launches Helpful Widgets To iPhone Users

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Google Launches Helpful Widgets To iPhone Users

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has announced to launch helpful widgets of its Gmail, Drive, and Fit apps for the iOS devices, to make the experience more seamless...
Read more
Business

Don’t Buy Your Savings, Here Are 7 Benefits Of A Home Improvement Loan

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Flyout A home improvement loan will prove to be a fruitful choice of finance when you need to renovate your home. A home loan...
Read more
Education

BYJU’S Launches New Program Called ‘BYJU’S Give Initiative’ To Encourage Digital Learning

NewsGram Desk - 0
Leading edtech startup BYJU'S on Friday announced the launch of BYJU'S Give initiative which aims to take digital learning to as many children as...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Diet Tips After And Before Workout By Yasmin Karachiwala

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Fitness and food have a very special relationship. Food serves as fuel for your body and has a direct impact on how your body...
Read more

Google Launches Helpful Widgets To iPhone Users

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has announced to launch helpful widgets of its Gmail, Drive, and Fit apps for the iOS devices, to make the experience more seamless...
Read more

Don’t Buy Your Savings, Here Are 7 Benefits Of A Home Improvement Loan

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Flyout A home improvement loan will prove to be a fruitful choice of finance when you need to renovate your home. A home loan...
Read more

BYJU’S Launches New Program Called ‘BYJU’S Give Initiative’ To Encourage Digital Learning

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Leading edtech startup BYJU'S on Friday announced the launch of BYJU'S Give initiative which aims to take digital learning to as many children as...
Read more

Ayushmann Khurana Is Committed To End Violence Against Children

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Friday is World Children's Day, and on occasion actor Ayushmann Khurrana stated that violence against children happens every day and he is committed to...
Read more

Few Tips To Maximize Kitchen Space And Use Smart Storage Solutions

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The kitchen is at the heart of every Indian home. And with the onset of COVID 19, most of us have taken the control...
Read more

A Home Away From Home: A Guide To Your Solo Trip To Switzerland

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Traveling alone can be the most therapeutic form of self-indulgence! By traveling alone, one can engage with their new surroundings unfiltered by the prejudices,...
Read more

Transparent Stretchable Plastic Film Used In Food Packing Can Inactivate Coronavirus

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have claimed that transparent stretchable plastic (PVC) film used in packaging meat, fruit, other foods, and to protect surfaces, can inactivate the novel...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada