Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Indian History & Culture What is The Difference Between Srimad Bhagavad Gita and Srimad Bhagavatam? Answered!
Indian History & CultureLead StoryOpinionReligion

What is The Difference Between Srimad Bhagavad Gita and Srimad Bhagavatam? Answered!

Clear your confusion and know the difference between the famous Hindu Holy books- Srimad Bhagavad Gita and Srimad Bhagavatam!

0
Hinduism
The Srimad Bhagavad Gita is a 700-verse Hindu scripture that is the sixth book of Mahabharata, one of India's most famous epic poems whereas Srimad Bhagavatam is popularly known as Bhāgavata Purāṇa, one of the 18 Puranas in Hinduism!

It becomes very essential to understand and become aware of our rich cultural heritage. This also includes the knowledge about our Hindu Vedic texts and Hindu Scriptures. There are many confusions regarding certain Hindu Literary Texts, one big confusion is about the difference between the pious Srimad Bhagavad Gita and Srimad Bhagavatam. People often consider Srimad Bhagavatam the same as Srimad Bhagavad Gita. My dear friends, it is not!

The Srimad Bhagavad Gita is a 700-verse Hindu scripture that is the sixth book of Mahabharata, one of India’s most famous epic poems, whereas, The Srimad Bhagavatam is popularly known as Bhāgavata Purāṇa, which is one of the 18 Puranas in Hinduism!

The Srimad Bhagavad Gita

Bhagavad Gita
The Gita is a discourse between the divine Lord Krishna and the mighty warrior Prince Arjuna. Lord Krishna serves as a charioteer for Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra as Arjuna gets into a state of war with his own cousins.

The Srimad Bhagavad Gita often referred to as “the song of Lord” is the most important part of the great Indian Hindu Epic “Mahabharata”. It is the part of the sixth part of the Mahabharata called ‘Bhisma Parva’. The Pious holy book consists of 18 small chapters and has around 700 verses, and is also among the most important religious texts in Hinduism. The Gita teaches the Yoga of Synthesis. It ranks high in the religious works of literature in the world.

The Bhagavad Gita is a discourse between the divine Lord Krishna and the mighty warrior Prince Arjuna. Lord Krishna serves as a charioteer for Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra as Arjuna gets into a state of war with his own cousins.

When Arjuna saw his former friends, comrades, and his own family members towards his opposing side on the battlefield, he lost his confidence and refused to take part in the battle which he thought would result in the death of his own family. Then, Lord Shri Krishna guided Arjuna on what constitutes the right action, proper understanding, and ultimately, the meaning of life and nature of the divine.  He convinced Arjuna that it was his duty to fight against the wrong (adharma) regardless of the consequences. This instilled a lot of confidence in Arjuna and cleared all his doubts. Consequently, he was able to achieve victory in the war!

The Srimad Bhagavad Gita combines the concepts that are expressed in the central major texts of Hindu Dharma- The Vedas and The Upnishads, which here incorporated into a single vision of credence in the existence of one universal creator and the unification of all existences together! This pious book instructs a human being to look beyond all illusions by getting the soul and the mind in tune with each other.

The Pious Srimad Bhagavad Gita gives an individual a “Way of Living” and it must also be looked upon as its identity of being just a Religious text when rather, it gives all human beings a purpose to live to the fullest, undefeated!

The Srimad Bhagavatam

Srimad Bhagavatam
Srimad Bhagavatam contains 18,000 verses in 335 chapters and consists of 12 subdivisions of books. These 12 books together tell the complete history of the Vedic culture, as well as stories of Lord Krishna and his incarnations.

The Srimad Bhagavatam is also known as Bhagavata Puran is the 5th major Purana amongst 18 different Puranas in Hinduism. It is considered to be the essence of all the Vedas. Srimad Bhagavatam contains 18,000 verses in 335 chapters and consists of 12 subdivisions of books. These 12 books together tell the complete history of the Vedic culture, as well as stories of Lord Krishna and his incarnations.

As it begins, the forces of evil have won a war between the benevolent devas (deities) and evil asuras (demons) and wish to rule the universe. Truth re-emerges as Lord Shri Krishna, (called “Hari” and “Vāsudeva” in the text) first makes peace with the demons, understands them, and then creatively and intelligently defeats them, bringing back hope, justice, freedom, and happiness in the universe. 

The Bhagavata Purana, like other Puranas, also discusses a wide range of topics including cosmology, astronomy, genealogy, geography legend, music, dance, yoga, and culture. The Bhagavata Purana is a revered text in Vaishnavism, a Hindu tradition that reveres Lord Vishnu. The text presents a form of dharma that competes with that of the Vedas, wherein devotion (bhakti) ultimately leads to self-knowledge, salvation (moksha), and bliss.

The text consists of twelve books (skandhas) totaling 332 chapters (adhyayas) and between 16,000 and 18,000 verses depending on the recension. Similar to the other Puranas, the Srimad Bhagavatham is written by Sage Vyasa. Sage Shuka, who was Vyasa’s son, recited the Bhagavatam to King Parikshit who was cursed to die in 7 days, by Sage Shrungi.

ALSO READ: The Prominence of Hari-Naam in Hinduism: Benefits of Chanting “Hare Krishna” Mahamantra

Of the innumerable collections of spiritual teachings found in Vedic literature, Srimad-Bhagavatam is considered the topmost!

Note: Always believe in the greatness of Sanatan Dharma, which gave the world a purpose of life, do not forget to chant the glories of the Lord who is the supreme creator and protector of all existences. If one cannot read, one must always respect and try to understand the essence of the great Vedas and Puranas to grasp the ultimate realities of life! 
Hari Bol!

Written By: Kashish Rai (@KaafyyFilmyy)

 

 

 

Previous articleHere’s Why You Must Consider Switching From Facebook Messenger Soon!
Next articleSpace Junk: What is it and Who Owns it?

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Techniques To Predict COVID Outcomes

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have published one of the first studies using a Machine Learning (ML) technique called "federated learning" to examine electronic health records to better...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Colorectal Cancer Can Be Prevented by Tests: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have demonstrated that a simple, cheap test can help identify who is at risk of developing colorectal cancer, aiding early diagnosis and potentially...
Read more
Business

Space Junk: What is it and Who Owns it?

NewsGram Desk - 0
You may think that space is just a void - an unimaginably large, empty space stretching out forever. However, while that may be true...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Techniques To Predict COVID Outcomes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have published one of the first studies using a Machine Learning (ML) technique called "federated learning" to examine electronic health records to better...
Read more

Colorectal Cancer Can Be Prevented by Tests: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have demonstrated that a simple, cheap test can help identify who is at risk of developing colorectal cancer, aiding early diagnosis and potentially...
Read more

Space Junk: What is it and Who Owns it?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
You may think that space is just a void - an unimaginably large, empty space stretching out forever. However, while that may be true...
Read more

What is The Difference Between Srimad Bhagavad Gita and Srimad Bhagavatam? Answered!

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
It becomes very essential to understand and become aware of our rich cultural heritage. This also includes the knowledge about our Hindu Vedic texts...
Read more

Here’s Why You Must Consider Switching From Facebook Messenger Soon!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As the debate rages over new WhatsApp data sharing policy, another Facebook family product called Messenger does not offer any end-to-end protection and is...
Read more

“Audience Does Not Pay Heed To The Roles I Like Personally”, Says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Critically acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he loves playing dry characters that do not go overboard with emotions, even though the audience rarely roots...
Read more

Holocaust Rememberance Day: Remembering The Modern-Day Genocide of Kashmiri Pandits

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Holocaust Remembrance Day highlights the efforts of the national community to respond to, said the Reconciliation, Return & Rehabilitation, a body of the...
Read more

Bharat Biotech Advises People Not To Take “Covaxin” in Case of Allergies, Fever, Bleeding Disorder

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Bharat Biotech, makers of India's first indigenous vaccine for Covid-19, has advised people not to take 'Covaxin' if they have allergies, fever, bleeding disorder,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada