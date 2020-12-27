Sunday, December 27, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Difference In BP Readings Between Arms Is Linked To Death Risk
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

Difference In BP Readings Between Arms Is Linked To Death Risk

Blood pressure rises and falls in a cycle with each pulse

0
death risk
Difference in BP reading can lead to death. Pixabay

The difference in blood pressure readings between arms is linked to a greater risk of heart attack, stroke, and death, a significant, large international study has revealed. Led by the University of Exeter, the global collaboration conducted a meta-analysis of all the available research, then merged data from 24 global studies to create a database of nearly 54,000 people.

The data spanned adults from Europe, the US, Africa, and Asia for whom blood pressure readings for both arms were available. Funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and published in the journal Hypertension, the study is the first to find that the greater the inter-arm blood pressure difference, the greater the patient’s additional health risk.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“Checking one arm then the other with a routinely used blood pressure monitor is cheap and can be carried out in any healthcare setting, without the need for additional or expensive equipment,” said lead author Dr. Chris Clark of the University of Exeter Medical School. While international guidelines currently recommend that this is done, it only happens around half of the time at best, usually due to time constraints.

“Our research shows that the little extra time it takes to measure both arms could ultimately save lives,” Clark said. The research could lead to a change in international hypertension guidelines, meaning more at-risk patients could be identified and receive potentially life-saving treatment.

death risk
The difference in blood pressure between the two arms is linked to poorer health outcomes. Pixabay

“We’ve long known that a difference in blood pressure between the two arms is linked to poorer health outcomes. The large numbers involved in the INTERPRET-IPD study help us to understand this in more detail,” Clark noted.

“Patients who require a blood pressure check should now expect that it’s checked in both arms, at least once”. Blood pressure rises and falls in a cycle with each pulse. A significant difference between the systolic blood pressure measurements in the two arms could be indicative of a narrowing, or a stiffening, of the arteries, which can affect blood flow.

ALSO READ: A Spine-Related Epidemic Building Up, Warns Doctor

These arterial changes are recognized as a further risk marker for subsequent heart attack, stroke, or early death, and should be investigated for treatment. The researchers concluded that each mmHg difference found between the two arms elevated the predicted 10-year risk of one of the following occurring by one percent; new angina, a heart attack, or stroke.

Research co-author Professor Victor Aboyans, head of the department of cardiology at the Dupuytren University Hospital in Limoges, France, said that “We believe that a 10 mmHg difference can now reasonably be regarded as an upper limit of normal for systolic inter-arm blood pressure when both arms are measured in sequence during routine clinical appointments”.

An inter-arm difference of greater than 10 mmHg occurs in 11 percent of people with high blood pressure (hypertension) and in four percent of the general population, the authors noted. (IANS)

Previous articleThe Best Spots Across The USA For Some Aurora-Watching
Next articleThe Arctic’s Rapid Warming Triggered By A Series Of Great Earthquakes

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

The Arctic’s Rapid Warming Triggered By A Series Of Great Earthquakes

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Arctic's rapid warming could have been triggered by a series of great earthquakes, suggests new research. In the Arctic, one of the factors...
Read more
Lead Story

The Best Spots Across The USA For Some Aurora-Watching

NewsGram Desk - 0
2021 is the year for curious travelers as people are set with their off-beat travel bucket lists. Travel trends to look forward to in...
Read more
finance

“Mission Rojgar” To Provide 50 Lakh Jobs By March 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Uttar Pradesh government's special campaign "Mission Rojgar" launched on December 5, which aims at providing jobs to 50 lakh youth by March 2021,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Arctic’s Rapid Warming Triggered By A Series Of Great Earthquakes

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Arctic's rapid warming could have been triggered by a series of great earthquakes, suggests new research. In the Arctic, one of the factors...
Read more

Difference In BP Readings Between Arms Is Linked To Death Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The difference in blood pressure readings between arms is linked to a greater risk of heart attack, stroke, and death, a significant, large international...
Read more

The Best Spots Across The USA For Some Aurora-Watching

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
2021 is the year for curious travelers as people are set with their off-beat travel bucket lists. Travel trends to look forward to in...
Read more

“Mission Rojgar” To Provide 50 Lakh Jobs By March 2021

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The Uttar Pradesh government's special campaign "Mission Rojgar" launched on December 5, which aims at providing jobs to 50 lakh youth by March 2021,...
Read more

2021 Will Drive The Next Level Of Innovation Across Sectors

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Key learning from the pandemic-hit year is that every business needs to be a digital business and resilience, adaptability, and lifelong learning have been...
Read more

Why Is KMC Deputy Mayor Sanjay Mohite Called ‘Cycle Samaritan’

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
At sharp 7 a.m. every day, Kolhapur Municipal Corporation's (KMC) Deputy Mayor Sanjay Mohite of the Congress exits his home, breathes the fresh morning...
Read more

Rewind 2020: Movies And Series Linked To Social And Political Issues

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL With pandemic hitting this year we all have been confined to our homes, relaxing and watching all the possible content on OTT...
Read more

Top 10 Tips To Help You Become A Video Influencer

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The stakes are changing for the advertising industry, which is evident from how advertising channels are evolving. Today, influencer marketing has become a sensation,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada