Monday, January 25, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story The Different Factors That Can Help Improve Handwriting
Lead StoryLife Style

The Different Factors That Can Help Improve Handwriting

To ensure consistency and legibility across your writing, there are several points which you should note

0
handwriting
Make your handwriting good. Pixabay

If you have ever received a comment about your ‘bad’ handwriting, fret not, chances are that it might not be you but the pen that you used. Unlike what most people commonly believe, not all pens are equal. Pens don’t only vary in quality but also in their design and how they interact with you and your handwriting style. Finding the perfect pen will have an immediate effect on the look of the handwriting and in some cases on the legibility of the script.

Eirini Petratou, Senior User Research Manager, BIC World examines the different factors that can help improve handwriting. While multiple factors can affect the style of one’s penmanship, the most important one to note is the consistency and legibility of characters. It does not matter if your character size is large or small, or if it’s cramped or spaced out or slanted, ultimately as long as there is uniformity across the shapes and each character is clear and legible, the handwriting will have its unique style.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

To ensure consistency and legibility across your writing, there are several points which you should note.

Grip Pressure: It’s important to be able to naturally maintain a consistent pressure while gripping a pen. This has a bearing in terms of having consistency over a longer period, as well as the general flow of your handwriting. It is important to know that the tighter the pinch grip on the pen, the faster your muscles tire and the more inconsistent your strokes get.

PRO TIP – If you are a person who naturally tends to grip tighter, a pen with a thicker barrel or with a padded grip, would be more suitable since less counterpressure is felt when your fingers are not trying to squeeze around a thinner surface.

But while choosing the correct thickness of a pen, might help in terms of the tiring of your fingers, it does not address a key factor that influences the amount of pressure that you apply e, balance, and a sense of grip. Different people, writing with the same pen, might have a different outlook to whether the pen feels balanced or is slipping in their hand which impacts the pressure level applied to grip the pen.

handwritin
Fingernail shape also affects handwriting. Pixabay

Nail type: Interestingly, research done by BIC Cello indicates that your fingernail shape also affects the amounts of pressure that you apply while holding a pen. People with shorter square nails should typically prefer thicker circumference pens, while thin circumference pens are better suited for those with longer cylindrical nails.

Length of the pen: You might have often noticed that several people tend to affix the pen cap to the back of the pen while writing e an action that immediately increases the length of the writing instrument as well as acts as a counterweight at the top. This sense of balance and weight is not only linked to the amount of pressure applied to grip the pen but more importantly also directly correlated with the amount of pressure that is applied on the paper itself. Choosing a pen, whose weight, weight distribution and shape, will suit the amount of pressure that you apply on the paper, will immediately affect the consistency of the thickness of your letters and the fluidity of your writing.

Ink Type: Another factor that is associated with the amount of pressure that you apply to the paper, is the type of ink that you use. Fountain pens, owing to the lower viscosity of the ink, require a significantly lower amount of pressure to be applied, with ballpoint pens being at the other extreme. The smoother the pen glides on the paper, the more control is required to maintain consistency, and where more pressure is required to be applied between pen and paper, the margin of error to maintain consistency automatically increases. The speed at which you write also correlates to this point.

ALSO READ: Young Indian Girls Facing A Digital Divide

The viscosity of the ink and the thickness of the nib/ink-head is also relevant while considering the size of your characters. Very simply, if the size of your character is smaller, using a pen with a thinner tip will make the characters more legible and distinct, whereas if your characters are large, then a thicker tip will result in better-formed characters will lesser white of the paper is visible.

Ultimately, the perfect pen for you would be one which after taking into account each of the factors mentioned above, suits your own individual writing style. Experiment with different pen types, and once you have found the right pen, you will immediately notice a dramatic improvement in even the sprawliest of handwriting. (IANS)

Previous articleFew Points To Keep in Mind While Redoing Interiors Of Your Living Room
Next articleAn Initiative By Women To Inspire Womanhood- ‘The Bravest Women’s Planner 2021’

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Pandemic: An Eye-Opener For Health Sector

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 pandemic should serve as an eye-opener for the government to increase allocation for the health sector in the Union Budget 2020-21, feel...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Tri-colour, The Colour Code For Republic Day

NewsGram Desk - 0
Republic day is around the corner and so is the end of winter fashion. So why not end it in style? Here are some...
Read more
India

Youth Must Be Made Aware Of Voter Registration

NewsGram Desk - 0
On the occasion of 11th National Voters Day (NVD), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasized the need to spread awareness and ensure voter...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Pandemic: An Eye-Opener For Health Sector

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 pandemic should serve as an eye-opener for the government to increase allocation for the health sector in the Union Budget 2020-21, feel...
Read more

Tri-colour, The Colour Code For Republic Day

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Republic day is around the corner and so is the end of winter fashion. So why not end it in style? Here are some...
Read more

Youth Must Be Made Aware Of Voter Registration

India NewsGram Desk - 0
On the occasion of 11th National Voters Day (NVD), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasized the need to spread awareness and ensure voter...
Read more

Exercising Muscle May Ward Off Chronic Inflammation On Its Own

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Human muscle has an innate ability to ward off the damaging effects of chronic inflammation when exercised, a new study suggests. The study, published...
Read more

Study: The Wealth Of Indian Billionaires Increased By 35 Percent During The Lockdown

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As the pandemic severely hit the economy leaving millions out of job, the wealth of Indian billionaires increased by 35 percent during the lockdown...
Read more

An Initiative By Women To Inspire Womanhood- ‘The Bravest Women’s Planner 2021’

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In the first-ever initiative by three Chandigarh-based women to inspire womanhood, 'The Bravest Women's Planner 2021', inspired by one of the top 10 life...
Read more

The Different Factors That Can Help Improve Handwriting

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
If you have ever received a comment about your 'bad' handwriting, fret not, chances are that it might not be you but the pen...
Read more

Few Points To Keep in Mind While Redoing Interiors Of Your Living Room

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Who doesn't want a home which radiates happiness and positivity! And giving a makeover to your house can help you get your dream home....
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
paper writing service on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada