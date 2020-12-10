Thursday, December 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Difficult To Tackle COVID Misinformation on Social Media
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

Difficult To Tackle COVID Misinformation on Social Media

Researchers conducted a survey of 1,793 US adults

0
Social Media
Spotting misinformation and misinformation often triggers negative emotions that resonate with people. Pixabay

Researchers have revealed two of the reasons that misinformation about Covid-19 is so difficult to tackle on social media — most people think they’re above average at spotting misinformation and misinformation often triggers negative emotions that resonate with people.

The findings, published in the journal Online Information Review, may help communicators share accurate information more effectively.

“This study gives us more insight into how users respond to misinformation about the pandemic on social media platforms,” said study author Yang Cheng from the North Carolina State University in the US.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“It also gives us the information we can use to share accurate information more effectively,” Cheng added.

For the results, researchers conducted a survey of 1,793 US adults. The survey asked a range of questions designed to address four issues.

The questions were: the extent to which study participants felt they and others were affected by Covid misinformation online, the extent to which misinformation triggered negative emotions, their support for government restrictions on social media and misinformation, and their support for media literacy training and other corrective actions.

Social Media
Pedestrians wearing face masks walk along Broadway in New York, the United States, Sept. IANS

One of the most powerful findings was that study participants overwhelmingly thought that other people were more vulnerable to misinformation.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: 2000 से अब तक 8% अमेज़न जंगल हो गया है नष्ट

This phenomenon is known as the “third-person effect,” which predicts that people perceive media messages as having a greater effect on others than on themselves.

“This makes it harder to get people to participate in media literacy education or training efforts because it suggests that most people think everyone else needs the training more than they do,” Cheng said.

The researchers also found that content containing misinformation was likely to evoke negative emotions such as fear, worry, and disgust. That’s troubling for two reasons.

They found that the better an individual thought he or she was at detecting misinformation in relation to everyone else, the more likely that individual was to support both government restrictions on misinformation and corrective actions, such as media literacy education.

ALSO READ: Indian-Origin Couple To Become The First To Receive The Vaccine In UK

“Participants who experienced negative emotions were also more likely to support government restrictions,” the authors wrote. (IANS)

Previous articleWhatsApp Announced To Bring Carts For Businesses
Next articleRare Enzyme Deficiency Drug Can Treat Herpes Viruses

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

‘I am A Huge Advocate For Therapy’, says Selena Gomez

NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Selena Gomez, who was previously diagnosed with anxiety and depression, says discussion about mental health is freeing and she is determined to normalize...
Read more
India

IIT Guwahati Develops Materials To Harvest Water From Humid Air

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) on Tuesday said researchers have developed novel materials that can efficiently harvest water from humid...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Rare Enzyme Deficiency Drug Can Treat Herpes Viruses

NewsGram Desk - 0
A drug currently prescribed to treat a rare enzyme deficiency can help cells clear the herpes simplex viruses -- a virus causing contagious sores,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

‘I am A Huge Advocate For Therapy’, says Selena Gomez

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Selena Gomez, who was previously diagnosed with anxiety and depression, says discussion about mental health is freeing and she is determined to normalize...
Read more

IIT Guwahati Develops Materials To Harvest Water From Humid Air

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) on Tuesday said researchers have developed novel materials that can efficiently harvest water from humid...
Read more

Rare Enzyme Deficiency Drug Can Treat Herpes Viruses

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A drug currently prescribed to treat a rare enzyme deficiency can help cells clear the herpes simplex viruses -- a virus causing contagious sores,...
Read more

Difficult To Tackle COVID Misinformation on Social Media

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed two of the reasons that misinformation about Covid-19 is so difficult to tackle on social media -- most people think they're...
Read more

WhatsApp Announced To Bring Carts For Businesses

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to make buying and selling easier, WhatsApp on Tuesday announced to bring carts on its platform for millions of businesses and...
Read more

Data of 70 Lac Indian Cardholders Circulate in Dark Web

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Personal details, including phone numbers and email addresses of 70 lakh Indian debit and credit cardholders, have been circulating on the dark web, an...
Read more

“Unpaused” Discovers New Beginnings During Pandemic

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmakers Raj and DK, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Avinash Arun, and Nitya Mehra will explore the themes of new beginnings and moving on through...
Read more

I’ve Waited For The Right Opportunity Patiently: Arjun Rampal

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Arjun Rampal plays the lead in the upcoming film, Nail Polish. He claims he would include his new release as one of the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada