Friday, November 13, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Digital Consent to Life Insurers Until March 31
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

Digital Consent to Life Insurers Until March 31

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India announced on Thursday

0
Life Insurers
A digital signature, confirmation link or one-time password is required. Unsplash

The Indian insurance regulator on Thursday said life insurers can get the consent of a prospective policyholder through electronic means in the case of pure risk products for sales made by agents.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) said life insurers can dispense with getting the wet signature of a prospective policyholder on the proposal form till March 31, 2021.

According to IRDAI, life insurers should send the completed proposal form, benefit illustration, and suitability assessment to the registered email id or mobile phone number of the proposer.

ALSO READ: Five Substitutes To Yummy Diwali Sweets

The proposer can give his/her consent by affixing a digital signature or clicking the confirmation link or by validating the one-time password (OTP) that was shared. (IANS)

Previous articleIncrease in India’s Retail Inflation By 7.61% in October

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Increase in India’s Retail Inflation By 7.61% in October

NewsGram Desk - 0
India retail inflation rose in October with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 7.61 percent compared to 7.27 percent in September. Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep...
Read more
Entertainment

Mental Health Crisis Needs Our Undivided Attention, says Big B

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan feels it is important to confront the mental health crisis, adding that the issue should be given undivided attention. Follow NewsGram...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Loneliness Levels Highest in 20s and Lowest in 60s

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian origin, Dilip V. Jeste, have found that levels of loneliness were highest in the people in 20s and lowest...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Digital Consent to Life Insurers Until March 31

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian insurance regulator on Thursday said life insurers can get the consent of a prospective policyholder through electronic means in the case of...
Read more

Increase in India’s Retail Inflation By 7.61% in October

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
India retail inflation rose in October with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 7.61 percent compared to 7.27 percent in September. Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep...
Read more

Mental Health Crisis Needs Our Undivided Attention, says Big B

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan feels it is important to confront the mental health crisis, adding that the issue should be given undivided attention. Follow NewsGram...
Read more

Loneliness Levels Highest in 20s and Lowest in 60s

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian origin, Dilip V. Jeste, have found that levels of loneliness were highest in the people in 20s and lowest...
Read more

India Faces Technical Recession: RBI

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
India has technically entered into a recession with a likely contraction in its GDP during the July-September period, according to a report by the...
Read more

New Face Masks Which Disinfect By Daylight Exposure

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers have developed a special type of cotton face mask that kills up to 99.9999 percent of bacteria and viruses...
Read more

Allahabad University Library to Inculcate RFID Tech

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The Allahabad University (AU) in Prayagraj has initiated the effort to equip its central library with radio frequency identification system (RFID) technology. The technology would...
Read more

Improve in Demand Prospects of Indian Cotton

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As unlocking activity continues, demand prospects of Indian cotton continue improving -- be it local demand or overseas demand, according to a report by...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada