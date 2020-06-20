Saturday, June 20, 2020
Digital India: Geographical Distance no Longer Hampering Celebrations

Here are some gifts for Father's Day to surprise your dad

Geographical distance no longer hampers celebrations
Video calling accessibility keeps all close, overcoming all geographical distances. (Representational Image). Pixabay

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

We live in a world where geographical distance no longer hampers celebrations, thanks to the digital India push, we have video calling accessibility at our fingertips.

While many individuals living away from their families are accustomed to celebrations – such as birthdays, anniversaries, and festivals on a virtual platform, the restrictions in movement due to the coronavirus threat have hampered the spirit for many unaccustomed to the virtual norm.

Gifts play an important part in brightening celebrations, but how can you make it remarkable and memorable in the current state? While no alternative can match the joy of in-person celebrations, you can surely surprise your father with not so usual gifts in these unprecedented times.

Picking out the right gift takes some thought, and with Father’s Day coming up, it’s time to start planning:

Geographical distance no longer hampers celebrations
Log on to Swiggy and order your dad’s favourite fruit cake for Father’s Day celebrations. Pixabay

Sweets are always the cherry on the cake

If you are challenged to buy a grand gift for your father, why not log on to Swiggy and order his favourite fruit cake, chocolate pudding, or favourite mithai. Not only do have they offer contactless delivery, but they also show information on sanitization facilities that each outlet is maintaining. One need not worry about their pocket or cash crunch prevailing to the current situation, thanks to the convenience of ‘buy now, pay later’ option by LazyPay. The savouries are sure to light up the celebrations, and it will also save your day by helping you tide through the cash crunch.

Never go wrong with a music list. Old is Gold!

As engagement with audio streaming in India is rising, gifting an annual subscription of the popular homegrown music streaming apps such as Spotify, Gaana, Wynk or JioSaavn which will give a smile in your father’s face by listening to his favorite Kishore da and Mohammad Rafi es soundtracks and remember his good childhood days.

Biographies and memories with e-book

Biographies and memoirs are filled with big characters and personalities we love and follow. If reading the famous biographies like Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson and Long Walk to Freedom by Nelson Mandela is what your father prefers, you can gift him a subscription of Kindle Unlimited. Getting a physical book may not be possible in this lockdown, but they can surely enjoy these e-books of super inspiring biographies on their smartphone and unwind after a long, stressful day.

Geographical distance no longer hampers celebrations
Biographies and memoirs are filled with big characters and personalities we love and follow. Pixabay

Healthy Mind and Healthy body

The current state of social distancing can have an impact on one’s mental health and ensuring mental well-being is the need of the hour. Gift your father a session of mindful meditation or a blissful morning with Yoga-filled goodness by purchasing Cult.fit’s subscription. This will not only give him access to their online sessions that are conducted live in the safety of one’s home, but he can also access other forms of exercise that might interest him. (IANS)

