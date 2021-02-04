Thursday, February 4, 2021
EducationLead Story

Digital Marketing – Most Popular Skill Among Indian Graduates Of 2021

The training features exercises and 8 projects for practice-oriented learning, doubt solving forum, placement assistance, and a certificate of training to help students validate their skillset while applying for internships or jobs

Digital marketing
Digital marketing is so popular among Indian graduates. Pixabay

BY SUNIDHI BEELIYA

Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, recently brought out a report highlighting graduates’ inclination towards learning new-age digital marketing skills. Out of all the degree programs, 31% of graduates and students pursuing engineering (B.Tech/B.E/MCA) and 25% of MBA and commerce students enrolled in digital marketing training in 2020. The field of digital marketing allows engineering students to implement their analytical, problem solving, logical thinking, researching, and innovation skills learned during their degree program, which encourages them to learn this in-demand skill.

A higher number of enrolments in the digital marketing training were registered from female engineering and MBA students contributing to 52% of the total enrolments. Graduates from Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore showcased a huge interest in online digital marketing training with 34%, 23%, and 17% enrolments respectively. The training was also popular among Pune and Kolkata students with 13% and 12% registrations respectively.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

As per the report, another reason why learning digital marketing was so popular among Indian graduates in 2020 was the rising work-from-home internships and job opportunities in the field. 58% of the digital marketing internship opportunities posted in 2020 were remote and 42% were in-office. Aligning their skills with the growing job opportunities, more than 3.37 lac students mentioned digital marketing as a major skill in their resume.

Digital marketing
SEO- Search Engine Optimization. Pixabay

Content writing, social media marketing, and Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) were the most in-demand internship profiles, within DM, among employers. Out of all the internship posts, 65% of the content writing opportunities, 60% of social media marketing, and 61% of Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) were work-from-home internship opportunities. The average stipend offered to digital marketers was INR 5,100 per month and the average and highest package was INR 3.9 LPA and INR 8.6 LPA respectively on Internshala’s fresher jobs platform.

ALSO READ: Learn Digital Marketing to Become a Professional Blogger 

Highlighting the importance of skills for young graduates, Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder, and CEO of Internshala said, “Digital marketing is the skill of the future. It fulfills the objective of traditional marketing concepts and delivers competitive advantages, measurable ROI, and better visibility and engagement. Learning the same could prepare Indian graduates for successful careers in a multitude of industries.”

“Internshala Trainings’ digital marketing training is a beginner-level course where students can learn blogging, analytics, SEO, email marketing, inbound and content marketing, and online advertising. The training features exercises and 8 projects for practice-oriented learning, doubt solving forum, placement assistance, and a certificate of training to help students validate their skillset while applying for internships or jobs,” he added.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored and is written by an outside author.)

