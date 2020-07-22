Learn Digital Marketing to Become a Professional Blogger 

Customers’ preferences are changing from physical buying to e-commerce owing to which, businesses are expanding their online operations at an exceptional pace. Whether it is a B2C or B2B market, content is the most important thing that determines customer choices and companies’ growth. Good content allows businesses to achieve their 3 major goals which include – increasing sales, cost savings, and attaining a loyal customer base. And, to keep the customers updated with the latest content, blogging serves as the best solution. As per an article by Hubspot, marketers who prioritize blogging efforts are 13 times more likely to see positive ROI. Therefore, every entrepreneur or small scale business owner must have a blog to survive amidst big brands in the competitive market.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

Why every organisation needs a blog manager or digital marketer?

Blogging plays a key role in every organisation’s growth. To ensure that their blogging aims are met timely, companies hire professional digital marketers with relevant skills. While hiring, organisations expect bloggers to showcase strong reading and SEO based writing skills, basic photo and video editing skills, marketing, networking, and good communication skills. Companies are always in search of digital marketers or bloggers as they keep the audience updated about the business. Every new plan, upcoming policy, or new products reach the audience through content. Blogs help organisations to increase their visibility and rank up in search engine results. Blogging helps in seeking customer feedback, creating awareness about your products, and getting social exposure. Bloggers or digital marketers help companies in achieving all these goals on time. They come up with an easily understandable and meaningful content incorporating primary and long-tail keywords, pictures and videos, and continuously track the traffic to boost up blog’s performance.

How online digital marketing training can shape you as a professional blogger?

While basic writing skills are a prerequisite for blogging, there are various other skills that can only be developed through a full-fledged online digital marketing training. Online trainings provide the flexibility of learning in-demand skills as per one’s convenience. For someone who aims to become a blogger, the most important thing is to find out the niche that they are interested in. There are multiple industries offering various products and services, however, not everyone can write about everything. A clear understanding of what you love to read and write about is essential to become a successful blogger.

Also Read: PETA Writes to Police Chiefs to Seek Ban on Animal Slaughter for Bakrid

Online digital marketing training focusses on various aspects of blogging so that you not only improve your writing skills but also learn to create a Google Analytics account and analyze the metrics of the blog through it. The training takes you through a brief introduction of what blogging is all about, and why it is so important. You get to learn the various tips and tricks of creating a successful blog and coming up with relevant content that will attract your target customers. As tracking a blog’s progress is equally important as regularly updating new content, online digital marketing training helps you to create a Google Analytics account and link it to your blog. The training involves lessons on implementing Google analytics, GA account structure, understanding metrics, and standard analytics reports so that you can figure out the plus points and limitations.

As organisations have globally accepted that content is the king, the requirement of kingmakers is growing more than ever! Individuals whose passion lie in reading and writing can enrol in online digital marketing training and can find lucrative jobs as professional bloggers.

Courtesy: Internshala Trainings, a training platform (trainings.internshala.com)