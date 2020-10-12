Digital Media Trends To Work Into Your Marketing Strategy For 2021

By Karl

To make the most of every marketing opportunity you need to be aware of the latest trends and what works, as well as what doesn’t. Of course, you can find this out by trial and error but, that’s an expensive approach that could potentially damage your reputation.

Instead, check out the following digital media trends and make sure you incorporate them into your marketing strategy.

You should also remember to monitor your stats regularly using Templates from Data Studio Templates. This will ensure you’re aware of visitor numbers, bounce rate, and other useful facts.

Post Shopping

One of the biggest trends in recent years is finding interesting products on social media, as opposed to finding your website first. This is thanks to the many algorithms in play on social media sites.

Users tend to want a seamless experience. That’s why more and more businesses are offering post-shopping. This effectively allows the shopper to purchase an item from the post. It’s fast and most importantly, it’s easy. That means people can make quick decisions, shop, and move on.

Add in a time limit on your shopping offer and you’ll see the sales numbers rapidly increasing.

Tell Everyone

Social media also represents a great opportunity to be personal with customers. You can speak to them directly and this is worth doing.

Research shows that customers are more inclined to buy and become loyal customers when they have had direct contact with the company. Simple comments, specific responses to posts, really do make a difference.

The best part is that this will spread knowledge of you through social media users, a natural and positive approach.

In addition, make sure you take every opportunity to engage in one-to-one contact. This will create the same rapport that face-to-face shopping does.

The Interactive Approach

Engaging people has never been easier. You simply create quizzes and competitions that your users can indulge in. Even polling for opinions and asking people to fill in surveys will help them to be engaged with you.

This ensures you stay in their heads for when they need what you’re offering. It also allows you to collect additional information that can help you to provide a personal service.

In turn, this will improve their reaction and the likelihood of sales being achieved.

Use Your Employees

If you have employees then don’t be surprised to find that the majority of them are already on the internet and active on a myriad of social media accounts.

You can use your employees to build the profile of the business. Simply ask them t post comments online, specifically showing the company in a positive light.

However, you should insist that they are honest, if they don’t feel they can post something positive they should post nothing and talk to you. It’s a great way to find flaws in your service and improve on them.

At the same time, the employee will be impressed with the way you handle the situation and be able to create positive posts.

Using your employees is a very effective way of increasing people’s knowledge of your business and improving staff relations!

