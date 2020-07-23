Thursday, July 23, 2020
Digital Platforms Must Be Accountable to Government’s Concerns

Amidst Galwan Valley clash the government concerns about foreign apps in spite of banning 59 apps

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, he emphasized the need for building a resilient global supply chain and shared the government's vision for making India an attractive destination for investment closely integrated with global supply chains. Pixabay

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that digital platforms anywhere in the world should be accountable and responsive towards the sovereign concerns of countries, such as defense, privacy, and security of citizens.

In his address at the virtual meeting of G20 Digital Economy Ministers, hosted by Saudi Arabia which is holding the presidency of G20, he emphasized data-related issues and sovereign rights of countries to protect data privacy and security of its citizens.

Prasad mentioned that India is soon going to put in place a robust personal data protection law that will not only address the data privacy-related concerns of citizens but also ensure the availability of data for innovation and economic development.

In view of these concerns, the digital platforms having a presence in many countries must become trustworthy, safe, and secure, he said.

Last month, the Indian government had banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat, and UC Browser, and Xiaomi’s Mi Community over national security concerns amid the border tussle at Ladakh which also led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese PLA troops.

Prasad also said that there is a need for building trustworthy Artificial Intelligence systems that can transform society.

Further, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, he emphasized the need for building a resilient global supply chain and shared the government’s vision for making India an attractive destination for investment closely integrated with global supply chains. (IANS)

