Digital Space is Bringing Television Shows on Board With Spin-Offs: Ravi Dubey

Actor Ravi Dubey says it is extremely disruptive and amazing that the digital space is bringing television shows on board with spin-offs.

Ravi’s show “Jamai Raja” has a digital spin-off “Jamai 2.0” on streaming portal ZEE5.

Talking about TV shows on OTT, Ravi said: “I think this initiative is extremely disruptive… It’s brilliant that they could marry this audience of OTT and the pre-existing audience of television by just taking the Jamai brand and making it bigger and better.”

“It’s truly amazing what they’ve done and I’m really happy that we went down this road,” he added.

He said that the love and respect that “Jamai Raja” has and it has only intensified with “Jamai 2.0” franchise.

“I am keeping my fingers crossed and I seriously believe and hope and pray that the audience will only shower more and more blessings for the second season,” he said.

“Jamai 2.0” Season 2 will feature original leads Ravi Dubey as Sidharth and Nia Sharma as Roshni, Achint Kaur as DD in pivotal roles with Sudhanshu Pandey, Vin Rana and Priya Banerjee.

Directed by Aarambhh M Singh, the second season will put relationships to a test with romance taking centrestage. (IANS/KR)