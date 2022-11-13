China Update: Xi and Biden to meet on Monday before G20 summit

U.S. President Joe Biden says he and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will discuss their respective “red lines” during a meeting on Monday before the G20 leaders summit in Bali.

The face-to-face meeting will be the first between the pair since Biden came to office, and comes in the wake of the Communist Party congress in Beijing that reappointed Xi to a third term in power and this week’s midterm elections in the United States.

Tensions in the U.S.-China relationship have flared since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan in August.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month said Beijing was aiming to take over Taiwan “ on a much faster timeline ” than before, and a senior military official said that could happen as early as next year . Relations have also been complicated by new U.S. microchip export controls .

Biden told a press conference on Wednesday that his focus for the meeting with Xi will be on “competition, not conflict,” but that he was also “not willing to make any fundamental concessions.”