Sunday, June 21, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness New Discovery to Improve Life Quality for Prostate Cancer Patients
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

New Discovery to Improve Life Quality for Prostate Cancer Patients

This breakthrough discovery can transform the treatment of prostate treatment

0
Breakthrough discovery can transform prostate cancer treatment
Abiraterone acetate can improve the quality of life for prostate cancer patients. Pixabay

Scientists have discovered a novel formulation of the prostate cancer drug abiraterone acetate that can dramatically improve the quality of life for people suffering from prostate cancer.

Pre-clinical trials by the University of South Australia show the new formulation of the drug – currently marketed as Zytiga – improves the drug’s effectiveness by 40 per cent.

Developed by Professor Clive Prestidge’s Nanostructure and Drug Delivery research group at University of South Australia’s Cancer Research Institute, the breakthrough discovery uses an oil-based oral formulation that not only enables a smaller dose of the drug to be effective, but also has the potential to dramatically reduce possible side effects, such as joint swelling and diarrhoea.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Despite Zytiga being the leading formulation to treat prostate cancer, lead researcher Dr Hayley Schultz said the new formulation will ultimately provide a better treatment for patients with prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men, with one in six at risk of diagnosis before the age of 85. “Many drugs are poorly water soluble, so when they’re ingested, they enter the gut but don’t dissolve, which means that their therapeutic effect is limited,” said Dr Schultz.

Breakthrough discovery can transform prostate cancer treatment
Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men, with one in six at risk of diagnosis before the age of 85. Pixabay

“This is the case for Zytiga. Here, only 10 per cent of the dose is absorbed, leaving the other 90 per cent undissolved, where it simply passes through the body as waste”.

On top of this, patients taking Zytiga must fast for two hours prior to taking the drug, and another hour after taking the drug to achieve predictable absorption.

“And as you can imagine, this can be painstakingly inconvenient. Our new formulation changes this. By using oils to mimic pharmaceutical food effects, we’re able to significantly increase the drug’s solubilisation and absorption, making it more effective and a far less invasive treatment for patients,” explained Schultz in a paper published in International Journal of Pharmaceutics.

The new formulation uses very high levels of abiraterone acetate dissolved within a specific oil and encapsulated within porous silica microparticles to form a powder that can be made into tablets or filled into capsules.

Also Read: Mental Maturity Important for any Sportsperson During Pandemic: Patil

Applied to human treatment, it could reduce the dose from 1000mg to 700mg per day, without the need for fasting. Professor Prestidge said if the team can secure funding, clinical trials in humans could be just two years away.

“Based on our knowledge of this drug’s pharmaceutical food effect, we hypothesise its absorption in humans will be extensively improved using this technology”. (IANS)

Previous articleSarvesh Shashi on the Prominence of Yoga
Next articleDying of Hope: Special Prayer Vigil Held in Rome for Refugees

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Shiv Khera Shares ‘tips’ on Finding Health, Work and Life Balanced Amid Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Renowned motivational speaker Shiv Khera on Sunday shared 'tips' on finding health, work and life balanced amid COVID-19 pandemic, in a webinar organised here...
Read more
Health & Fitness

World Will be a Healthier Place with More People Practising Yoga: Shivraj

NewsGram Desk - 0
On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for familiarizing the...
Read more
Entertainment

Manushi Chhillar Feels Proud that Yoga is India’s Gift to the World

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar says she feels extremely proud that Yoga is India's gift to the world and that it is...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,769FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Shiv Khera Shares ‘tips’ on Finding Health, Work and Life Balanced Amid Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Renowned motivational speaker Shiv Khera on Sunday shared 'tips' on finding health, work and life balanced amid COVID-19 pandemic, in a webinar organised here...
Read more

World Will be a Healthier Place with More People Practising Yoga: Shivraj

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for familiarizing the...
Read more

Manushi Chhillar Feels Proud that Yoga is India’s Gift to the World

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar says she feels extremely proud that Yoga is India's gift to the world and that it is...
Read more

Type 2 Diabetes Adult Patients May Show Signs at an Early Age of 8

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that people who develop type 2 diabetes as an adult may show early signs of susceptibility at an early age of...
Read more

UK PM Announces “One Meter Plus” Social Distancing Rule

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a new "one meter plus" social distancing rule to reopen the United Kingdom, the Daily Telegraph newspaper...
Read more

Dying of Hope: Special Prayer Vigil Held in Rome for Refugees

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
World Refugee Day is being observed Saturday with the aim of raising awareness of refugees throughout the world. In Italy, a special prayer vigil...
Read more

New Discovery to Improve Life Quality for Prostate Cancer Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have discovered a novel formulation of the prostate cancer drug abiraterone acetate that can dramatically improve the quality of life for people suffering...
Read more

Sarvesh Shashi on the Prominence of Yoga

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the yoga's most prominent contemporary voices, Sarvesh Shashi, is not just a yoga entrepreneur, but in his own words, yoga is his...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,769FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada