Friday, January 15, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Discrimination causes Anxiety and Mental Disorders, Says Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Discrimination causes Anxiety and Mental Disorders, Says Study

Discrimination ups anxiety risk regardless of genetics

0
The pandemic
New cases who are experiencing stress and anxiety due to the present situational problems. Pixabay

Regardless of genetic risks, exposure to discrimination in life plays a significant role in developing anxiety and related disorders, suggests a new study.

Published in the Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences journal, the study determined that even after controlling genetic risk for anxiety, depression and neuroticism, people reported greater discrimination experiences.

“The results demonstrate that discriminatory experiences can potentially cause stress and mental health problems regardless of the genetic constitution of the individual,” said researcher Adolfo G Cuevas, an assistant professor at Tufts University in the US.

mental illness
Excess injury rates were somewhat higher for common mental disorders. Flickr

To gain insight on the connection, the research team used data from a national probability sample of nearly 1,500 non-institutionalised, all English-speaking adults between 25 to 74 years in age.

Nearly 49 per cent of the sample were women.

Three self-report scales were used to measure discrimination and other forms of social exclusion, including everyday discrimination, major discrimination and chronic job discrimination.

ALSO READ: Religious People Less Likely To Suffer Depression and Anxiety: Says Study

After accounting for increased genetic liability for anxiety, depression, neuroticism, and other potential genetic and socio-demographic factors, the researchers found a high degree of interdependence between discrimination and anxiety.

The team said the findings demonstrate that alleviating the impact of discrimination has the potential to improve mental health within the overall population. (IANS)

Previous articleAs Cimate Change Impact Intensifies, Nations Must Urgently Step Up Actions or Face Costs: UNEP
Next article83 Percent Of Single Indians Are Comfortable Meeting Up In-Person

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Study: Lack Of Managers Leads To Business Failures In India

NewsGram Desk - 0
Most firms in India and other developing countries are family-owned and often shun outside managers and that is why even successful businesses fail to...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Clovia: The Ayurvedic Solutions For Personal Care

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new solution-based personal care range, 'Clovia Botaniqa', was launched, especially for mothers. The products are based on Ayurvedic formulation comprising of oils, body...
Read more
Lead Story

Bursting The Myth: Violent Video Games May Increase Violent Behavior

NewsGram Desk - 0
A plethora of theories has been proposed to support the stance that playing violent video games results in increased aggression and violence. However, researchers...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Study: Lack Of Managers Leads To Business Failures In India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Most firms in India and other developing countries are family-owned and often shun outside managers and that is why even successful businesses fail to...
Read more

Clovia: The Ayurvedic Solutions For Personal Care

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
A new solution-based personal care range, 'Clovia Botaniqa', was launched, especially for mothers. The products are based on Ayurvedic formulation comprising of oils, body...
Read more

Bursting The Myth: Violent Video Games May Increase Violent Behavior

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A plethora of theories has been proposed to support the stance that playing violent video games results in increased aggression and violence. However, researchers...
Read more

Home Remedies To Deal With Different Stomach Aches

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Stomach ache or abdominal pain can be cramped, achy, dull, sharp, or intermittent. The common causes of stomach ache include constipation, diarrhea, acid reflux,...
Read more

Metformin: An Ease For Covid Patients With Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Use of the diabetes drug metformin -- before a diagnosis of Covid-19 -- is associated with a threefold decrease in mortality in Covid-19 patients...
Read more

83 Percent Of Single Indians Are Comfortable Meeting Up In-Person

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Virtual dating is the new norm in India, but real-life connections will pick pace post-pandemic, reiterates Bumble's recent nationwide survey. After connecting with people...
Read more

Discrimination causes Anxiety and Mental Disorders, Says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Regardless of genetic risks, exposure to discrimination in life plays a significant role in developing anxiety and related disorders, suggests a new study. Published in...
Read more

As Cimate Change Impact Intensifies, Nations Must Urgently Step Up Actions or Face Costs: UNEP

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
As temperatures rise and climate change impacts intensify, nations must urgently step up action to adapt to the new climate reality or face serious...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada