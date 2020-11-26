Friday, November 27, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Doctors Suggest Flu Shots For Children & Vaccination For Adults
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Doctors Suggest Flu Shots For Children & Vaccination For Adults

Pandemic also suggests the urgent need for immunization of people of every age group

0
Vaccination
Everyone must get themselves vaccinated every year, against flu infections and seasonal diseases. Pixabay

This year has been a double whammy. These earlier diseases are still prevalent and we have COVID added to the disease spectrum and has similar symptoms to many of the common respiratory diseases.

Still, there has been a significant drop in the number of routine adult immunizations administered since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, compared to last year. Vaccines are the most effective healthcare procedures. It is especially suitable for those who have a sensitive immune system, and are prone to falling ill every now and then. Moreover, the pandemic also suggests the urgent need for immunization of people of every age group. It would be a matter of concern if the illnesses pop at a rapid rate.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Dr. Ajay Gangoli, Medical Director Apollo Health, and Lifestyle Limited highlighted, “The entire world is dealing with a new, unknown and rather an erratic virus, but don’t forget that the old ones are still around. This is usually the time of the year when several children and adults come down with illnesses like dengue, malaria, typhoid, the flu, or viral fever. Children, elders, and pregnant women are vulnerable to seasonal infections. Everyone must get themselves vaccinated every year, against flu infections and seasonal diseases. Don’t lower your guard even for a few minutes. Wear a mask, sanitize your hands often, and keep social distancing.”

Dr. Ajay Gangoli added, “Usually, post-childhood, the only vaccines that people opt for, are before traveling to countries where it is mandatory to do so. But, now you can consult your doctor and opt for a full health check and, based on your age and other parameters, get the recommended vaccine.”

Vaccination
You can get your children vaccinated at the pediatrician’s clinic as it would be safe. Pixabay

The impact and effect of the vaccine will differ moderately from person to person. “Choose a trusted hospital or clinic that adheres to the ICMR guidelines and protocols for hygiene and safety. Also, check if have a track record of near-zero infection transfer rate,” said Dr. Ajay Gangoli.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: “देश अब सामाजिक मुद्दों को लेकर खुलकर बोलना चाहता है” 

Dr. Suresh Birajdar, Consultant, Pediatrics & Neonatology, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar said, “You should give a flu shot to your children right from when they are 6-month-old. Then, they will also be scheduled to go for another flu shot after a month. Children who are less than 9 years of age and haven’t got a flu shot before should also get at least 2 flu shots. Similarly, those children who are under the age of 9 and have just got only one flu shot must also get vaccinated immediately. Speak to the doctor about when you must get a shot for your children and opt for it accordingly.”

ALSO READ: Identifying Mosquitoes Through App By Buzzing Sound

Dr. Birajdar added, “It is recommended that children get vaccinated on the schedule and with adequate precautions of hygiene and use of personal protective equipment (PPE) by the healthcare personnel. You can get your children vaccinated at the pediatrician’s clinic as it would be safe. The doctor will have the record of your child and suggest vaccines accordingly. You must stay in touch with your child’s pediatrician/hospital, and know what you must do in case your child is sick. See to it that your children adhere to the COVID-19 protocol, wash their hands properly, make them eat a well-balanced diet, and disinfect the surfaces at the home regularly.” (IANS)

Previous articleEarly Birth Associated With Risks of Hospital Visit Throughout Childhood
Next article53% Indians Will To Switch Jobs For Remote Work

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Threat To Wildlife of Ganges By Waste Fishing Gear

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that waste fishing gear in the Ganges poses a serious threat to wildlife including otters, turtles, and dolphins. The study, published in...
Read more
Business

53% Indians Will To Switch Jobs For Remote Work

NewsGram Desk - 0
More than half of the office-goers in India are willing to switch jobs if it meant they could work remotely, said a new survey...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Early Birth Associated With Risks of Hospital Visit Throughout Childhood

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that being born early is associated with a higher risk of hospital admission throughout childhood than being born at full term. Existing...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Threat To Wildlife of Ganges By Waste Fishing Gear

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that waste fishing gear in the Ganges poses a serious threat to wildlife including otters, turtles, and dolphins. The study, published in...
Read more

53% Indians Will To Switch Jobs For Remote Work

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
More than half of the office-goers in India are willing to switch jobs if it meant they could work remotely, said a new survey...
Read more

Doctors Suggest Flu Shots For Children & Vaccination For Adults

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
This year has been a double whammy. These earlier diseases are still prevalent and we have COVID added to the disease spectrum and has...
Read more

Early Birth Associated With Risks of Hospital Visit Throughout Childhood

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that being born early is associated with a higher risk of hospital admission throughout childhood than being born at full term. Existing...
Read more

SpaceX Launches 60 More Starlink Satellites

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Elon Musk-run SpaceX on Wednesday launched another successful mission carrying 60 more Starlink satellites on board a Falcon 9 rocket into low-Earth orbit that...
Read more

Space Travel Makes Cell’s Energy Production Dysfunctional

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Critical parts of a cell's energy production machinery, the mitochondria, can be made dysfunctional due to space travel, says a study. The results, published in...
Read more

IT Ministry And IBM Tie Up For Education and Skilling of Youth

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
IBM India on Thursday said it has collaborated with the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to create a robust education and...
Read more

Huge Plans of Renewable Energy in Next Decade For India: PM Modi

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that there are huge renewable energy deployment plans for India for the next decade which are likely...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

cheapest essay writing service on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
cheap essay writing help on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essays writing services on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
write a paper on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
paper writing service on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
cheap research paper writing service on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada